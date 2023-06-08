Kylie Jenner Pens Heartwarming Post For Daughter Stormi As She Graduates from Pre-Kindergarten

Kylie Jenner recently shared a heartwarming post of her adorable 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster graduating from pre-kindergarten earlier today and expressed her immense pride and joy on the occasion. She called Stormi her "sweet girl," in the post.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

The mother of two took to her Instagram to congratulate her beloved daughter in a sweet post that has touched the hearts of her 393 million followers. Jenner appeared to be wearing a lavender top with light blue denim jeans and a chic formal coat. Her daughter Stormi looked simply angelic and adorable as she sported a lace-pattern dress with her hair neatly tied up into a chic ponytail. The two lovingly gazed into each other's eyes with Jenner savoring the moment of Stormi's graduation. Little Stormi seemingly received a token of love and appreciation for her hard work too: an ethereal bouquet of pink roses. The beauty mogul appeared to have immense love in her eyes. She captioned her post: "My sweet girl graduated pre-K today."

The post immediately garnered wishes and congratulations from many of her followers and friends in the entertainment industry. Her good friend Hailey Bieber, the "Sorry" singer Justin Bieber's wife, also commented on the post expressing her delight and a subtle hint of sadness watching Stormi grow up. "Grown-up girl," commented Hailey. The rest of the comment section was flooded with comments emphasizing their surprise at how fast time has simply flown with regard to Stormi growing up. "Awww she's growing up!!!" said a follower, while another commented, "Both of you are so beautiful. She's growing up so fast. Congrats Stormi!" "What a sweet little graduate!" wrote another.

Stormi is often on her mother's Instagram feed; she along with her little brother Arie are the apples of their mother's eyes. Jenner dedicated yet another post on account of Mother's Day to both her children, touching everyone with a tinge of nostalgia.

She posted a carousel of pictures featuring memories from the past between her and her two children having the absolute time of their lives that certainly tugged at heartstrings. She captioned the post simply as "Happy Mother's Day."

Another Instagram post featured pictures of several polaroids in a single frame that captured countless treasured memories in photographs. The loving mother captioned this post as "Adventures with my angles." It appears that Jenner truly enjoys motherhood and wants to live in each and every moment with her little angels as much as possible. This post too was flooded with loving comments from followers who shared in the emotion.