Kylie Jenner Makes Surprise Cameo in Charli XCX’s New Music Video — And the Internet Is Divided!

Kylie Jenner’s new avatar has left the internet talking. The 28-year-old beauty mogul surprised her fans by appearing in British singer Charli XCX’s new music video, Residue.

Produced by A.G. Cook, Residue is a part of Charli’s upcoming film The Moment, which also features Jenner in a cameo role. The reality star will reportedly play a fictionalised version of herself in the mockumentary film.

The music video begins with Charli appearing in her signature white tank top and black shorts, holding a cigarette. She then starts pacing and drops the cigarette before entering a warehouse.

Kylie Jenner as Charli xcx in ‘Residue’. pic.twitter.com/oaPPFL4VJt — Info Charli xcx (@infocharlixcx) January 27, 2026

The camera follows the pop star as she walks through the building’s dark corridors. Meanwhile, her Brat merchandise is seen placed in the corners.

Charlie eventually enters a basement, where she sees several of her clones grooving to the music. There is a screen in front of the impersonators that displays different messages, including the film’s title, The Moment, and mentions of her songs, such as 365.

The clones then show some wild moves as they start to whip their hair. Eventually, the screen goes dark and only one impersonator remains. While people think it is Charli herself, the camera zooms in to reveal Jenner.

The music video closes with the reality star dressed up like Charli and taking a puff from a cigarette while looking straight into the camera. The footage has sparked mixed reactions across social media users, with viewers divided in their response.

While some are happy to see the unexpected collaboration between the two celebrities, others are criticising Jenner for promoting smoking.

One fan wrote on X, “Kylie Jenner in the “Residue” music video… the assignment was understood.” Another well-wisher posted, “Pure vibes, mystery, and that perfect capture of being in the zone. Art that hits different!”

One individual also appreciated the video and wrote, “Charli xcx walked so Kylie could strut through the wreckage. This is pop girl cosplay but make it glossy, chaotic, and very online. Residue? Yeah… it’s stuck in my brain now.”

Kylie Jenner being in it was to symbolize the reason she liked the brat aesthetic was because no one else was doing it. It was different. When the girl who represented cultural domination for a time does the same thing, that aspect is gone. Brat cannot exist if everyone is brat. — Shoo fly (@Handmedowntowel) January 28, 2026

On the other hand, a YouTube viewer called out Kylie for encouraging an unhealthy habit on screen. They wrote, “I don’t like that they are bringing smoking back. It’s a disgusting, unhealthy, and smelly habit.” Another commented, “Smoking yuck – So gross!”

Despite the criticism, the video has generated immense curiosity among the audience about The Moment. Produced by and starring Charli, the movie is a fictional retelling of her journey as she prepares to lead her first headlining tour following the release of her album Brat.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the film also stars Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Berlant, Hailey Benton Gates, Isaac Powell, and Rish Shah. The Moment is being distributed by A24 and is set to hit the US theaters on January 30, 2026.