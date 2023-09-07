Kylie Jenner Carries a Rare Sterling Silver Hermes Mini Bag Worth $60k to Beyonce's Concert

The dazzling realm of reality TV converged with the musical royalty of Beyoncé's concert, thanks to Kylie Jenner, the renowned star of the Kardashian family, who caused quite a stir with her astonishing fashion choice. Although she didn't fully comply with Beyoncé's request for a silver-themed outfit for the evening, Kylie certainly made a bold statement with her expensive sterling silver purse when she attended the Alien Superstar singer's show in Inglewood, California, on Monday night.

According to Page Six, Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old star of The Kardashians, recently made her debut public appearance with her new beau, Timothée Chalamet, at Beyonce's Renaissance tour. On this occasion, the beauty mogul was seen carrying an extremely rare Hermès Kelly bag made entirely of sterling silver.

This exceptional purse has fetched impressive prices at auctions in recent years, ranging from $55,795 to $63,750. The purse, dating back to the 1990s, notably includes a strap crafted entirely with the iconic Chaîne D'Ancre pattern, a signature design often associated with the luxury brand, which is also commonly found on their bracelets. The luxurious handbag, which was described by the South China Morning Post as “one of the top five most special handbags in the world,” is a downsized rendition of the classic Kelly bag from the renowned French designer.

To complete her attire, Jenner opted for black heeled sandals and leather leg warmers that extended over the knee. Jenner paired her luxurious accessory with a vintage 2008 Maison Margiela tube dress in shades of gray and black, featuring a horse print, aligning perfectly with Beyoncé's disco rodeo theme, per The Daily Mail.

Her ensemble, sourced from London's One of a Kind Archive, also featured scrunched leather boots that reached over the knee and had an open toe. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics pulled her hair up, showcasing multiple silver hoop earrings, as she shared a romantic moment with Chalamet, who is 27 years old, in a video captured by TMZ during their date night.

The Wonka actor opted for a more casual look, disregarding the silver dress code and instead donning a black and white windbreaker. He also covered his face with a black baseball cap while engaging in extensive public displays of affection with the makeup mogul. Jenner and her boyfriend appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves at the event, sitting alongside her sister Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Justin and Hailey Bieber, among other prominent figures in the star-studded audience.

As per Page Six, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also attended the event, and they were dressed in their own silver-themed outfits for a fun night out. Kim Kardashian, the eldest sister (42), exuded glamour in a top adorned with crystals paired with jeans. Khloé Kardashian, 39, sported snug silver pants with a white tank top, while their mother, Kris Jenner, 67, opted for a long silver leather jacket layered over a glittering shirt. In addition, they were accompanied by Kim's 10-year-old daughter, North West, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, 11. This outing followed a recent hospitalization of the founder of Poosh.

