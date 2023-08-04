Kylie Jenner Collaborates With Bratz for Six Limited-Edition Dolls Featuring Her Iconic Styles

Kylie Jenner is globally renowned as a fashion icon. With her versatile style that simply radiates a whole new aura of panache and flair, she's undoubtedly considered a queen of style in the said industry. The glamour of each of her outfits to this day remains imprinted in the minds of her fandom.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Says She Was "Violated" by Aggressive Paparazzi, Shot Invasive Photo of Hers

The Kylie Cosmetics ambassador has been obsessed with the iconic Bratz Dolls by MGA Entertainment for quite some time now. The said dolls have inspired her very aesthetic. "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz dolls," confessed Jenner, per Hollywood Reporter.

Image Source: Amazon | MGA Entertainment

To fulfill this desire of hers, Jenner collaborated with the doll company and talked about her experience of creating little miniature versions of herself. "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I'm so excited they are here!" exclaimed Jenner as she announced the collab.

The company is producing a line of limited-edition units of six Bratz dolls that portray the beauty mogul's most quintessential looks through the years. These masterpieces are available for a very limited time at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Take a trip down memory lane with the six iconic looks from the reality star's supreme fashion statements in the past.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Addresses Dating Rumors With 'Oldest' BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou: "Wish We Were"

The Versace Lavender Gown:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Reveals the 'Sweet Meaning' of Son Aire Webster's Name: "He's So Special To Me"

This stunning gown was designed by none other than the House of Versace. The lavender ostrich fur trail coat added so much more depth to the intricately designed outfit which left her fans speechless. The hair and lavender-themed makeup enhanced the outfit's effect of being bold and glamorous. And certainly met the assigned theme of the time as she shone as bright as an Amethyst stone.

Image Source: Amazon | MGA Entertainment

The Bratz doll, a minute replica of the original captured everything luxe and breathtaking about the outfit in its miniature form. From tiny details like Jenner's distinguished pouty lips to her slick purple hair, it was a perfect portrayal of the dress.

The Theirry Mugler Gown:

Image Source: Instagram | @kyiejenner

This dramatic piece is one of the most remarkable luxury couture gowns Jenner has donned. She sported the look in the year 2022. The corsetted gown was followed by a floor-length train with a mermaid trim at the bottom and was jet-black in color. She had her hair in a dainty bun The dress was designed by none other than the exceptional late fashion designer Thierry Mugler, per People.

Bratz unveils Kylie Jenner mini-dolls as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. pic.twitter.com/1X1S5r2CnI — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2023

The highlight of this dress however was the headpiece that she donned. The diamond-encrusted bold chrome headpiece was a perfect statement of her impressive sense of fashion. The Bratz doll replica features just that and prominently highlights both the outfit and the headpiece.

The High-slit Gown at CFDA:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mende

This masterpiece was also another design from Mugler and featured a mesh top with a single mesh glove on Jenner's arm. The highlight of this outfit, however, was the black velvet skirt with a high slit that began a little below her hip and ran all the way to the tips of her high heels.

Bratz SLAMMED for releasing Kylie Jenner doll https://t.co/DX6Pv43j4v pic.twitter.com/F6JADLM0lN — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 3, 2023

The dress was worn during the CFDA Fashion Awards in the year 2022. Jenner had her hair up in a neatly styled bun which allowed her face to be in the limelight. The glam makeup blended well with the shimmery outfit of the day.

The Bridal-Themed Gown:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The young entrepreneur reportedly couldn't attend the Met Gala in the year 2021 due to her pregnancy. however, she made quite a splash at the following year's event. Jenner brought her diva energy and showed up in a divine and noteworthy off-white casual wedding gown.

Bratz fans blast Kylie Jenner for doll collaboration: ‘Something ain’t right’ https://t.co/6QsCH2ZBPo pic.twitter.com/HRzcscyJBQ — Page Six (@PageSix) August 3, 2023

The skirt of the gown had layers of decadent tuile that enhanced the flamboyance of her outfit. She featured a casual top with "Off-Logo" printed on it. To add more swagger to the outfit, the mogul also sported a stunning headpiece consisting of a netted veil attached to a custom-made baseball cap.

The Leather Ensemble for Halloween:

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

This charismatic black leather ensemble has always been a topic of great interest since the influencer posted a picture of it on her Instagram. The Kardashians star totally slayed the look with her savage attire. The bodycon dress with a striking bow added more flair to the outfit.

The matching knee-high boots that she donned brought more swagger to the attire. The star completed the look with a pair of savvy black sunglasses.

The Mysterious 6th Doll:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bratz (@bratz)

The sixth and final doll on the list features a rather unknown look from Jenner's closet. Since the mother of two often sports black outfits with leather motifs, it is seemingly difficult to pinpoint exactly which outfit this doll resembles. However, it may be from her 'Kris's Collection'.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

The outfit that she wore seemed to be quite similar to that of the doll. The leather corset plunge top followed by a miniskirt looked almost exactly the same as the Bratz doll in appearance. Like the doll, Jenner had her hair up in her timeless bun.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Reflects on Plastic Surgery and Beauty Standards Post Motherhood: "Wouldn't Touch Anything"

Kylie Jenner Reveals In The Kardashians, She "Cried in the Shower" After Naming Her Child "Wolf"