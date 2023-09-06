Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend Beyoncé Concert, Ex Travis Scott Also Joins In

Travis Scott was spotted at the same Beyonce concert as his former partner, Kylie Jenner, who went public with her relationship with Timothee Chalamet at SoFi Stadium on Monday. The 32-year-old rapper, known for Sicko Mode and who recently made a surprise appearance on stage with Drake to perform their hit song Meltdown, was among several A-list celebrities attending the 42nd birthday concert of the iconic Crazy In Love singer Beyonce during her Renaissance Tour.

A video clip that has since gone viral on X, posted by user @21metgala, captured Scott casually walking through the stadium's main floor while being escorted by security through the crowds. For his outfit, he chose a stylish pair of loose-fitting trousers and a long-sleeved black jacket, per The Daily Mail.

Travis Scott at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/1w1nk9XmQO — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 5, 2023

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jenner was also present in a separate VIP section among the audience, and multiple moments of her sharing kisses with the Dune actor were seen during the performance. As per Page Six, Jenner and Chalamet were engaging in a passionate public display of affection during the performance, with their intimate moments occurring in close proximity to her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo

It wasn't just Scott who found himself in the same venue as his former partner and her new romantic interest. In fact, many members of Kylie's family, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, along with North West and Penelope Disick, were all present at the concert. According to an eyewitness who spoke to ET, Kylie, Kendall, and Timothée shared the same VIP riser with Zendaya and Tom Holland.

In the previous month, an insider informed ET: "Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie's busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other. They're keeping things low-key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have experienced a rollercoaster of a romantic journey since 2017, marked by ups and downs. Despite multiple separations, they have managed to maintain a robust connection while co-parenting their two children, Stormi and Aire. Their romantic relationship officially came to an end in January 2023, and recent reports indicate that they are not actively seeking to reconcile but are instead prioritizing their co-parenting responsibilities.

Another insider, when speaking to ET, spoke about their relationship and said, "Kylie and Travis are co-parenting well. They've both been doing their own things and doing their best to respect one another. They get along and make their kids a priority. Kylie is a very hands-on mom and involved in every way."

