Kyle Richards Talks About Challenging Shoots of ‘RHOBH Season 13’ Amid Marital Issues

Kyle Richards, a well-known face from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), has openly discussed the difficulties she faced while recording the new season of the hit reality TV show. The seasoned reality star admitted that this season presented more special challenges than any other, especially since she had to navigate personal struggles while separating from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: 'RHOBH': Kyle Richards Argued Mauricio Umansky "Should Be Looking At My Body Closer"

Richards expressed her feelings about the new season and the challenges she had faced while filming it in a heartfelt Instagram post. She began by admitting that each season of RHOBH has its share of unexpected twists and turns, but considering her ongoing personal struggles, Season 13 seemed to stand out for her. The biggest of these difficulties was her separation from Umansky, her husband of 27 years, reports People.

Richards wrote, "Tonight! Season 13 begins. 13 years… Here we go again. Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever. I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging, to say the least."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

However, despite these difficulties, Richards took comfort in the "fun times" she spent with her RHOBH family, the cast, and the crew. She claims that these experiences are what have drawn her back year after year. She said, "I am grateful that there are plenty of fun times too. Ultimately that has been what has kept me coming back year after year."

Also Read: RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Slammed By Fans For Telling Kyle Richards He Won't 'Allow' This Any More

"That and my relationships with the people that make RHOBH. Cast and crew. So, now it’s time to sit back and watch ( and for me to relive these moments. Good and bad.) As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life #RHOBH," Richards concluded.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: Kyle Richards of 'RHOBH' Ends Relationship With Mauricio, Will Marry Morgan Wade

Richards is prepared to open up to the world about both the good and bad times in her life, as viewers get ready for the emotional rollercoaster and drama that Season 13 promises to bring. Fans and co-stars alike are curious about Richards's marital troubles with Umansky, which is at the heart of this season's RHOBH plot.

Co-star Sutton Stracke brought up the subject of infidelity in the season's teaser, saying, "Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire." She pointed out that Richards didn't have her wedding band on, as reported by Page Six.

Viewers can see a brief but moving conversation between Umansky and Richards about their relationship with their four daughters in the promo. In a touching moment that captures the difficulties and complexities of real-life relationships, Richards reassures her children that they are a "very strong family" and will always be so.

More from Inquisitr

Mauricio Umansky Spotted With Former Actress Leslie Bega Soon After Separation With Kyle Richards

'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer Shows Mauricio Umansky Addressing Kyle Richards Affair Rumors