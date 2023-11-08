Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Impending Divorce Without Prenup to Put $100 Million at Stake

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, known for their appearances on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have been in the headlines due to rumors of their separation after 27 years of marriage. However, despite the buzz surrounding their relationship, the couple is not currently seeking a divorce or discussing the division of their assets. This revelation comes as a surprise in part because the pair does not have a prenuptial agreement in place, which could complicate any potential divorce proceedings.

According to Radar Online, neither Richards nor Umansky has consulted a divorce lawyer, and they are currently living under the same roof with all but one of their children. The two have remained amicable as they navigate this uncertain period in their lives. Their decision not to rush into legal divorce proceedings is evident from their statements. Richards expressed their commitment to their family, stating, "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens, and we have a very strong family unit." Umansky has become a real estate mogul with his company, The Agency, while Richards has earned millions from her role on the popular reality show.

The lack of a prenuptial agreement has raised concerns about the potential financial consequences of a divorce. During their marriage, the couple has amassed a considerable fortune estimated to be over $100 million, according to Yahoo! Finance. Interestingly, Umansky was not a real estate powerhouse when he married Richards; in fact, he had modest earnings while working in the fashion industry. It was Richards's brother-in-law, Rick Hilton, who introduced him to the world of real estate.

Adding to the complexity of their situation, Umansky and his real estate company, The Agency, are facing multiple legal cases that could result in substantial damages. Furthermore, there have been rumors of Umansky growing closer to his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater, which has only fueled speculation about the state of his marriage to Richards.

Despite these challenges, Richards has amassed a significant net worth through various ventures over the years. Her earnings from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been a significant contributor to her wealth. While her exact salary has been a topic of debate, she is known to earn a substantial amount per season, which has likely grown over the years.

In addition to her reality TV career, Richards launched her own clothing line in collaboration with designer Shahida Clayton, known as Kyle x Shahida. This venture has allowed her to expand her wealth by offering luxurious resort and loungewear. The clothing line offers a range of products with prices varying from $79 to $569, and she even opened a boutique in Palm Desert, California. Regarding real estate, the couple owns properties in La Quinta, California, and previously owned a home in Aspen, Colorado, which they sold for a substantial sum. Their notable real estate dealings have contributed to their overall wealth.

While the future of Richards and Umansky's marriage remains uncertain, their combined net worth of approximately $100 million is an impressive testament to their individual successes. For now, Richards continues to focus on her career and family while maintaining her status as one of the highest-paid stars in the Real Housewives franchise.

