Kyle Daukaus Admits He Does Not Deserve Spot on UFC White House Card

Kyle Daukaus says he agrees with critics who believe he did not deserve a spot on the UFC White House card amid backlash over his matchup with Bo Nickal. There is rising criticism after Dana White‘s UFC White House Card revelation. Fans are furious over the biggest names in the history of UFC not being present at the June 14 event. In a conversation with MMA Junkie, the UFC middleweight opened up about his thoughts on being included in the UFC Freedom 250 lineup.

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Fans are particularly bitter about the main-card clash of unranked middleweights after Donald Trump suggested there would be as many as nine title-bout fights.

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Kyle said that he has learned not to sweat the negative comments and has gotten used to them. “You catch strays left and right; it’s going to happen. I’ve gotten a lot worse messages before being announced that I was in the White House and then afterwards, but it is what it is.”

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He added that people are going to talk anyway and that even he somewhat agrees with them. Daukaus said he does not believe he belongs among the caliber of fighters on the card.

“I’m not saying I deserve to be on here, which I don’t believe I do.” Kyle Daukaus responds to backlash about fighting at #UFCWhiteHouse. (via @mma_kings) pic.twitter.com/rTVs6cjXlq — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 15, 2026

​“People are going to say what they want to say. I’m not saying I deserve to be on here, which I don’t believe I do just based off of the caliber of fighters that are on the card.”

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The highly anticipated event will take place on June 14, on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The UFC is set to build an Octagon on the South Lawn to celebrate 250 years of the United States. The event will be headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title. The Freedom 250 card presents an opportunity for Daukaus to revive his career, which stalled after he was cut from the UFC in 2023.

Ok humble guy https://t.co/8b3ltd4ciR — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) March 15, 2026

​During his interview, Daukaus also explained why he believes he was chosen. He asked UFC fans to look at it from a business perspective. Had they put several title fights on the fight card, there would have been disadvantages.

“People have to look at it as if it’s a business aspect. If they put seven or eight title fights on the card, then for the next year that’s going to hold up all of these divisions and all of these other numbered events.”

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He added,