KSI Accused of Copying Mike Tyson's Boxing Style Ahead of Next Fight

KSI, the popular YouTube star, has found himself at the center of a storm in the boxing world, with accusations that he is trying to copy Mike Tyson's fighting style ahead of his next fight. With his eye-catching workout routine doing the rounds on social media, KSI has been accused of trying to imitate Iron Mike's famous neck workout.

The accusations come ahead of KSI's next fight, which is scheduled to take place against Joe Fournier, a professional boxer with a record of nine wins and one no-contest. The fight has been eagerly anticipated by fans of both KSI and Fournier, with many speculating about who will come out on top.

The rivalry between the two fighters began after an altercation between Fournier and KSI at the former's last bout against Faze Temper. Since then, tensions have been high, with both fighters determined to come out on top.

While some fans have defended KSI's use of Tyson's workout routine, arguing that it is a great way to increase flexibility and range of motion, others have criticized it as a dangerous gimmick that could lead to serious injury.

May 13th, we go again. Another KO incoming

Not all fans of the sport were amused by KSI's attempt to emulate Mike Tyson's boxing style. One viewer took to social media to express their confusion, stating, "I'm not sure why people are laughing." They went on to point out that Tyson's neck workout has been adopted by newer generations of boxers, including Anthony Joshua and Dagestani wrestlers, as it is a proven method to increase flexibility and range of motion.

A person quipped on Twitter, "Bro thinks he's Mike Tyson", while another user seemed concerned, writing, "bros gonna break his neck, also PAUSE." Some people were on KSI's side though, with one user commenting, "A great way to increase flexibility and range of motion," and another saying, "You boxing purists in the comments need to lighten up, these guys work hard and train hard and put in the effort with dedication." Another pointed out that having a strong neck does not necessarily mean a strong chin.

In boxing, even the strongest of fighters can be knocked out by a well-placed punch, as per LadBible. Others have pointed out that Tyson's workout routine is not as dangerous as it may seem, and that it is actually a great way to build strength and endurance.

Despite the debate over KSI's use of Tyson's workout routine, there is no denying that the upcoming fight between KSI and Fournier is one of the most anticipated events in the boxing world. With both fighters determined to come out on top, fans can expect a fierce and intense battle in the ring.