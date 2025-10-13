Kristi Noem’s Video Banned from Airing at Seattle Airport – Officials Explain Decision

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the government shutdown and mass layoffs across several departments in the US, the Trump administration decided to showcase a video at airports across the nation, blaming the Democrats for the government shutdown (again). Airing of the video lead to major inconvenience for everyone.

Per Fox News, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, aka ICE Barbie, featured in the controversial video, where she said that “most of TSA employees are working without pay.”

The ICE Barbie blamed the Democrats yet again and she said in the video, “It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

Noem added that she will try to avoid every possible delay in the functioning and she said, “We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact you. Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.” In case the shutdown persists beyond two-weeks, TSA employees will be failed to pay. The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensures that employees receive retroactive pay after the shutdown ends.

Shortly after ICE Barbie’s video aired, Port of Seattle officials clarified that the video was banned from playing at the Seattle airport due to its “political nature,” according to the Seattle Times. An emailed statement signed off by a spokesperson read, “The Port of Seattle will not play the video on its screens at SEA Airport, due to the political nature of the content.”

“We continue to urge bipartisan efforts to end the government shutdown and are working to find ways to support federal employees working without pay at SEA during the shutdown,” an excerpt from the statement read.

Ever since the government shutdown began, the ICE Barbie has been referring to it as a “Democrats’ Shutdown.” In an X post last week, Noem wrote, “We’re into the second week of the Democrats’ Shutdown. Our brave men and women of law enforcement—with families, bills, and car payments to make—continue to defend our homeland against violent criminals without pay. They are heroes. Thank a law enforcement officer today.”

This isn’t the first time that airports have suffered from staff shortages in the wake of the ongoing government shutdown. Earlier, California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a furious X post, slammed the Trump administration and pointed out how the Burbank Airport was left stranded without any air traffic controllers. “Thanks, @realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15 pm to 10 pm today because of YOUR government shutdown,” read Newsom’s X post.

Meanwhile, every time Donald Trump was questioned about the fate of federal employees, he used the ‘D’ word (as in Democrats). When the US President was asked if the government shutdown would cause even more terminations of federal employees, Trump diverted the attention to the Democrats and his new White House redecorations. “It’s taking place right now and it’s all because of the Democrats,” Trump told the media.

Trump went on to talk about the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway, adding, “I hope everybody likes the Presidential Walk of Fame. You know that. Have you seen it? It’s beautiful. Isn’t it? Presidential Walk of Fame… Thank you very much. Again…Congratulations to the Navy. They did a great job today.”

Meanwhile, Trump has barely addressed the ongoing situation and so far, he has been spotted on dinner dates, played golf with his granddaughter Kai, even returned to TikTok for the first time since his election.