Kristi Noem’s Pufferfish Lips Fuel Mockery – Critics Demand She Fire Her Plastic Surgeon

Kristi Noem’s lips are stealing the spotlight, and not in the way she’d probably like. With every MAGA rally she cozies up to Donald Trump at, her pout seems to inflate even bigger, sparking endless plastic surgery chatter. Side-by-side pics from her pre- and post-Trump glow-up have the internet screaming one thing: “Step away from the syringe!”

Noem’s rumored love affair with fillers has become social media gold. From parody videos to memes comparing her face to overstuffed pillows and jumbo marshmallows, critics say her trout-pout has officially jumped the shark. The drag even landed her a brutal “South Park” takedown, the ultimate pop culture burn.

Through it all, the South Dakota native has kept mum about whether she’s had work done. The only thing she’s admitted to? Dental work. In March 2024, Noem appeared in a promotional video for a Texas dental clinic, happily crediting her “new family” with fixing the front teeth she lost in a biking accident.

But beyond that? She’s zipped up tighter than, well, her lips. And honestly, who’s buying the “natural” defense anymore? Maybe the extra-generous folks think she accidentally face-planted into a nest of angry wasps. Everyone else is convinced she’s gone all-in on fillers. Celebs are piling on, too. “There are false reports about Kristi Noem crying as she was grilled by Congress about her lack of qualifications.

The truth: thanks to Botox, surgery and Elmer’s Glue, Kristi is unable to cry, shut her eyes or wink without her lips exploding,” novelist and playwright Paul Rudnick cracked on X.

If you start doing a search and type in “Kristi Noem before” it autofills with “and after plastic surgery.” It’s almost as if plastic surgery is a requirement in fascism now to create their artificial master race. pic.twitter.com/RGwPcKoCiH — Jack’s House 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) August 7, 2025

From Conspiracy Theories to Cosmetic Theories

Lately, Noem’s lips are getting more attention than her politics. And that says something. Between conspiracy rants and her hardline stance on immigration, you’d think policy would dominate. Instead, late-night hosts, beauty bloggers, and the Twitter mob are laser-focused on her pufferfish pout.

And Noem? She’s fuming. Like her idol Donald Trump, she has zero chill when it comes to being the butt of a joke. Thin-skinned and quick to bite back, she’s raging at what she calls “petty” critiques.

Kristi Noem might want to spend more time learning about habeas corpus & less time doing plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/sI1jZZqBih — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) May 21, 2025

On a recent appearance on The Glenn Beck Program in August 2025, she snapped: “It’s so lazy to make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that. If they want to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just picked something petty like that.”

Of course, she left out one small detail, her boss, Trump, is notorious for mocking looks. But hey, self-awareness has never been her strong suit. In the end, Kristi Noem can keep insisting she’s au naturel. But as long as her lips keep swelling with every headline, the internet will keep feasting. And unlike filler, the mockery shows no signs of wearing off.