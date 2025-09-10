Kristi Noem’s Love Life Is Tabloid Gold – And Corey Lewandowski Is Always in the Frame!

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is undoubtedly one of the most popular figures of the MAGA orbit! Known for her striking looks, from alleged rumours of going under the knife to getting banned on tribal lands to receiving immense backlash for standing firm for the mass deportation policies, her political journey has been quite a remarkable ride.

However, when it comes to Noem’s personal life, speculation about an alleged affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, both married, has circulated in the tabloids for years. Though the former South Dakota governor and Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager have consistently denied any romantic involvement, their frequent appearances together do not put the flames out.

As per Nicki Swift, the romance between the two dates back to Noem’s time as governor. In September 2021, American Greatness reported that “members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago” had referred to the affair as “an open secret,” with many online users claiming they thought he was married to him.

Yet, users on X ( formerly Twitter) alongside Kristi Noem have strongly denied the claims, calling them “total garbage and a disgusting lie.” She asserted that these baseless speculation was just another nasty way to pick on women and gain unwanted attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicki Swift (@nickiswiftceleb)

“These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she wrote. Noem then reaffirmed her commitment to her husband, Bryon, saying, “I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together.”

Ever since Noem moved to D.C.D.C. for her role, she has seen her husband even less often. She has also been allegedly hanging out with Corey at her apartment. The pair reportedly live as neighbors in D.C.’s Navy Yard and are frequently spotted at each other’s apartment buildings, according to the Daily Mail.

The family values party. Multiple sources: Married Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem has been having a years-long intimate relationship with former top Trump aide Republican Corey Lewandowski. (Pictured together, and with their respective spouses) pic.twitter.com/FEwUGPgh3M — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2023

While none of the claims are confirmed, Noem’s husband, a former basketball coach who likes to keep a low profile, was unnecessarily scrutinized and dragged into the spotlight after this speculation. Meanwhile, Corey Lewandowski indirectly denied the rumours via a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security in April 2025. “The DHS doesn’t waste time with salacious, baseless gossip.”

Adulterous Christians Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, now living across the street from each other in DC, are every couple on Dateline where someone dies in a hot tub, someone sobs on the witness stand, and the survivor gets interviewed in a prison jumpsuit pic.twitter.com/G7TYzZdB9J — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 13, 2025

Consequently, in June 2025, the DHS formally announced Lewandowski’s appointment as Kristi Noem’s chief advisor. This decision sparked further buzz about the existing rumour, as The Wall Street Journal suggested that Corey Lewandowski had already been acting as her unofficial chief of staff.

Later, Trump allies grew uneasy that this might fuel affair rumors, but Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have repeatedly denied the whispers. Currently, Krisit and Bryon stay apart as the latter’s political career keeps her away from their farm, which is close to Castlewood, South Dakota. Amid her work travels, Bryon stayed behind so their son could remain in school without moving around.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski had been going hard in the paint until Corey propositioned Trashelle Odom, the wife of a major Trump donor. Kristi has been chewing the carpet since breaking it off with Corey and that may be why she’s so easily annoyed lately. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) April 27, 2024

While the mother of three has been married to Bryon since 1992, Corey Lewandowski’s love life has been a story straight out of a movie. He met his now-wife Alison Hardy in high school, but she married Brian Kinney in 1998. Sadly, he died during the 9/11 terror attacks, and in 2005, Alison Hardy tied the knot with Corey Lewandowski. The couple has four children together.