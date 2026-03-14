Kristi Noem’s In-Laws Speak Out on Husband Bryon’s Loyalty

The relationship between Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem goes as far back as their school days, a period that now seems like a lifetime ago. One difference between then and now is that Kristi Noem no longer sports the blonde curls she once had, as evident in the couple’s wedding photo taken in 1992. Although changing hairstyles is not a big deal, years of speculation over a supposed affair between Kristi and Corey Lewandowski have left many wondering why the couple has not divorced.

Even if Bryon appears to give Kristi the cold shoulder on social media, he continues to stand by her in real life. “He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do,” a family member told the New York Post. “But it seems like there would be some limit to that.” Another family member stated, “Bryon is a Christian man, and he believes that marriage is forever.”

It was probably easier for Bryon Noem to stand firmly by Kristi Noem before rumors of an alleged affair emerged in late 2021. “Everything we do, we do together,” Bryon told the Black Hills Pioneer in 2019, when his wife had just begun serving as governor of South Dakota. He added, “This decision was made together, and we knew things would look different if she won.”

Kristi’s position also meant the couple would be separated for long periods. Since the state capital was over three hours away from home, Bryon stayed in the state capital while their son was finishing high school. In addition to being a parent and managing his insurance business, Bryon also had the task of serving as the first gentleman in South Dakota, including posting photos on social media.

Although Bryon Noem has demonstrated great dedication to Kristi Noem, there is still the possibility that he could eventually reach his breaking point. During Kristi’s short stint as U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary, there were several congressional hearings that Bryon Noem attended. Although some people questioned the timing of his appearance at the hearing in December, it seems that comments from family members indicate that he was simply doing his job.

However, the somber expression on the face of Bryon Noem indicated that the situation was taking its toll on him. The hearings in March 2026 were even more painful to watch, as he sat in the front row when hints about the affair rumors involving his wife and Corey Lewandowski were brought up.

A photo of the double bed in Kristi Noem’s private plane was prominently displayed as Bryon Noem clenched his teeth and watched the proceedings unfold. However, there was one member of his family who saw the awkward moment as having the potential to work in the couple’s favor.

“I actually liked that he sat behind her while she was grilled on the ICE atrocities,” the family member told the New York Post. “I think he’s ignored the reality. Maybe he has to face it now.” Even with that perspective, Bryon might still remain committed to the vows he made.

The former first gentleman of South Dakota was not there for all of the long hearings, which meant he missed some important parts. One of those moments came when Kristi talked about the expensive ads that led Donald Trump to decide to fire her.

Bryon was also not there when Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove asked Kristi on YouTube if she ever had s– with Corey Lewandowski. The politician did not answer the question directly; instead, she called it “tabloid garbage.”