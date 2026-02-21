Kristi Noem’s Dull Hair Extensions Replaced Her Weird “Karen” Hairdo

Kristi Noem has faced criticism for her hair extensions, with some commentators focusing more on her appearance than on policies she supported during the Donald Trump administration. She also embraced the so-called MAGA makeover trend, which critics say did little to elevate her fashion and styling choices. What began as speculation about alleged Mar-a-Lago-inspired facial changes later shifted to discussion about her everyday hairstyle choices.

However, Noem’s hair extensions are not the only makeover that has drawn attention. An earlier short haircut — described by some online critics as a “Karen” style — also generated commentary. In 2012, the current DHS secretary appeared to follow a different fashion trend after cutting her hair very short.

Happy 21st anniversary to my wonderful husband! #kristinoem pic.twitter.com/ROFEtCxtQU — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 23, 2013

She got an asymmetrical, layered bob that reminds people of those who instantly demand to see the manager in public. Giving off a full Karen vibe, this was Kristi’s go-to look before she became famous.

According to a Vice report, the notorious haircut Kristi had only become popular in the 2000s. American television personality Sharon Osbourne helped kick off the fame of this rough hairstyle. By the end of May 2012, Noem changed her look and got this bob haircut before celebrating her 21st birthday.

There’s no doubt the hairstyle instantly reminded people of angry suburban moms or rude women who never miss a chance to pick a fight. This style is not usually linked to polite or docile behavior, but is seen as a mark of strong reasoning and some stubbornness.

It has been a while since Kristi Noem got rid of her short Karen hairdo, but the criticism has not stopped. In 2024, she tried another hair revamp but could not avoid instant mockery online. Netizens commented, “I guess @GovKristiNoem didn’t have time to fix her hair after protecting her children from this vicious puppy attack.”

Kristi Noem has spent a ton of money on botox, lip filler, make up, hair extensions, camera filters, clothing, and everything it takes to make her look like a young 18 year old woman.

You better believe she’s angling to be Trump’s VP pick. pic.twitter.com/B4mlRDx07m — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) January 16, 2024

Noem’s fashion changed again when she backed Donald Trump and joined his administration in 2025. Her first move was to get exaggeratedly long hair extensions. What’s more astounding is that she continually keeps them styling in only one way, and her open hair tresses remain far from flattering her looks at all.

Her non-experimental styling with enhanced facial features brings her at the helm of debate over taking Mar-A-Lago trends a little too far.

Naturally, this dull choice received plenty of hate online. Netizens criticized her on social media with comments like “Are we paying for her cosplay hair and makeup?” and “Kristi Noem’s priorities are [as] out of whack as her hair and makeup.”

Kristi Noem’s hair extensions are believed to cost between $1500 and $3000. This does not include the cost of coloring, blending, and regular maintenance.

SD Governor Kristi Noem has offered to ship Texas more razor wire and:

– Hair extensions that can reach the floor

– Fancy cocktails-at-Red Lobster earrings

– Industrial-strength photoshop

– Subway tile dental veneers

– Lacy camisoles that say, “I’m Trump’s VP pick” pic.twitter.com/3i57PVGABJ — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 27, 2024

Beyond her appearances, Kristi Noem has also faced backlash for her political actions. Called ‘ICE Barbie’ by netizens, she is blamed for the recent inhuman crackdown on immigrants in America by ICE. Critics highlight the plight of these people and say Noem has turned a deaf ear to their issues.