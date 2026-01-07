Kristi Noem’s Defense of Trump’s Venezuela Operation Backfires — Netizens Call Her “A Joke of a Person”

Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela has been making headlines, and it is only natural that his allies are coming forward to support him. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem happens to be another of the Trump loyalists who would go to any extent to prove the President’s words and decisions right, regardless of their consequences.

Noem, who has been so ruthless in her dealings with the immigration situation in America that even some of MAGA’s own have been critical of her, appeared on CBS Evening News on January 6, 2026.

Sitting down with Nicole Sgangaon, Noem talked about the ongoing alleged fraud and immigration violations in the Minneapolis area, and the discussion eventually ventured into the subject of Venezuela.

At one point, Nicole said, “The Secretary of this administration says Nicholas Maduro ran a narcoterrorist regime so dangerous it justified US military action.”

“Yet at the same time, DHS, as you know, ended temporary protective status for Venezuelans and is now deporting individuals back into that same system. So how do you square that?” she asked.

Noem seemed to have the answer on her lips as she retorted, “Well, this was a law enforcement action that was taken by the United States in Venezuela against Maduro and his wife and several others who were in the indictment. And if you read that indictment, you can clearly see that his background and years of crimes against the American people are extensive.”

She added, “In fact, we’ve had investigations into him and his regime for years, and he’s not the legitimate leader of that country that’s standing it was a law enforcement operation.”

Nicole then fired, “You can appreciate why your average American might say Venezuela is too dangerous to leave alone, and yet we are sending Venezuelans back there.”

To this, Noem said, “He was the head of this organization, this regime that took over that country, and now that he’s been removed, and the United States has an opportunity to open the door for people to return back to their country. Their economy can be stabilized. It can be more safe with this dictator gone.”

She continued, “And that’s exactly what President Trump is focused on at this time, reinstating TPS for Venezuelans off the table. That’s not going to happen at this point in time.”

Noem explained, “That evaluation is always done at the State Department and then the Department of Homeland Security, we implement it, and you’ve seen us take action on that, and we’ll continue to make sure that the integrity of those programs is put back in place.”

Noem seemed to be very pleased with the interview herself as she shared a clip of the same on X, with the caption, “If you think you can come to this country and get rich defrauding the American people, think again. We will root out every case of fraud we find from Minneapolis to California to New York.”

However, netizens were not pleased with the interview and were quite critical of her. One user commented, “I don’t even know why anyone bothers asking these people any questions, is it for ratings?” Another one added, “Great a way of saying a lot without telling nothing.”

A third user said, “Cosplay Noem. What a joke of a person.” Another one took a jab at her attire and said, “Is the wig attached to the cap?” as she came with a face full of makeup and a black DHS-branded cap, black jacket and a curly blowout.

As Noem faced backlash on social media for her comments on Venezuela, in another interview she threatened Gavin Newsom regarding fraudulent activities happening in California and how she and her team would ensure that they get hold of the culprits and give them the punishment they deserve.