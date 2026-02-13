Kristi Noem’s Alleged Secret Lover Fired A Pilot Over Bizarre Reason

Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem are allegedly in a relationship, even though both of them are married to their respective partners. Lewandowski plays the role of secret paramour quite well.

According to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, Lewandowski was involved in the dismissal of a U.S. Coast Guard pilot following an incident involving a blanket belonging to Noem.

On Thursday, the outlet reported that the Department of Homeland Security secretary had to switch planes because of a last-minute maintenance issue. However, a blanket belonging to her was not transferred to the second aircraft. The report said the incident led to the pilot’s dismissal. Lewandowski, who serves as a senior adviser to the DHS secretary, was reportedly unaware that the pilot would later be reinstated because no other pilot was immediately available to fly the aircraft at the time.

The incident came to light through a report that discussed Kristi Noem’s alleged bad behavior during her tenure at the Department of Homeland Security. A DHS spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that Noem “made personnel decisions to deliver excellence.” However, they did not specify anything about the blanket incident.

Noem and Lewandowski have been flying in a 737 MAX airliner, which has been leased by the agency. The Department of Homeland Security is expected to buy the aircraft for some $70 million. According to reports, it costs twice as much as the seven other planes being purchased for deportations.

Initially, the plane was earmarked for use in “high-profile deportations,” however, since Noem started using it, it earned a name from DHS staff who now call the plane her “big, beautiful jet.” The department has rarely used military planes for deportations, instead chartered planes are being used now.

A DHS spokesperson told the outlet that 737 MAX was used for both deportations and Cabinet-level travel, as it is less expensive than military aircraft used for the same missions.

The Coast Guard pilot who left Noem’s blanket behind was initially fired and told to take a commercial flight home when they reached their destination They eventually reinstated the pilot because no one else was available to fly them home https://t.co/xk1oaF5MVO — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 13, 2026

Meanwhile, this blanket incident once again put the limelight on Noem and Lewandowski’s alleged rumor. Despite being married to other people, their alleged affair is described as the “worst-kept secret in D.C.” Although the pair themselves have denied the rumors, a New York magazine expose claims that it was “widely understood” that the two of them were involved.

Like Noem, her alleged affair partner, has also been subjected to scrutiny over his work habits. Some sources told Axios that Lewandowski has been spotted entering federal buildings with other employees to avoid swiping his own badge. He has also been accused of using her personal phone for official communication. Some insiders say that he has also potentially undercounted his work hours to hold onto his role as an unpaid special government employee.