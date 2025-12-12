Kristi Noem Told to Resign or Face Impeachment

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing mounting pressure after Rep. Delia Ramirez demanded that she resign or be impeached, calling for a formal investigation into Noem’s leadership of the Department of Homeland Security.

In a letter sent Thursday, Ramirez urged House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin to open an inquiry into what she described as unlawful and potentially impeachable conduct under Noem’s tenure.

Ramirez argued that DHS has caused widespread harm and accused the department of operating outside legal boundaries, writing: “Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, the Department of Homeland Security has done irreversible harm to our constituents, trampling the rights of all people and disregarding the rule of law.”

Ramirez’s request focuses on allegations that Noem misled Congress and the public, misused funds appropriated by lawmakers, and ignored court orders and congressional oversight. She pointed to reports that more than 170 U.S. citizens have been detained by immigration authorities, a figure she said contradicts Noem’s repeated claims that enforcement efforts are limited to people in the country unlawfully.

According to Ramirez, those detentions by ICE are a cause for concern about how DHS is carrying out enforcement operations and whether constitutional protections are being violated. Her letter calls for a full investigation into whether Noem made false statements to Congress, mishandled departmental resources, or exceeded constitutional limits on executive authority.

The demand was not limited to written correspondence, as during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Thursday, Ramirez delivered the ultimatum directly to Noem, stating: “Your options are limited. You either resign, Trump fires you, or you will be impeached.”

The exchange took place during a tense session in which Noem was repeatedly questioned about immigration enforcement tactics, detention practices, and compliance with court rulings.

Secretary Noem has lied to the press, to Congress, and the American people. Enough. We demand justice and accountability. pic.twitter.com/RQNzv4rwS5 — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) December 12, 2025

The department headed by Noem has been accused of having swept too broadly, citing cases involving U.S. citizens and other situations they say conflict with the department’s public messaging.

Noem pushed back against the criticism, arguing that her approach was necessary for border security and dismissing impeachment calls as noting more than political posturing. Republican lawmakers largely stood behind the secretary, arguing that DHS is enforcing the law as written and that operational mistakes do not amount to impeachable conduct.

Ramirez’s impeachment call faces steep hurdles in a Republican-led House, where leadership has shown little appetite for pursuing disciplinary action against a senior official in the Trump administration. Still, the letter places Noem under increased scrutiny at a moment when immigration policy remains one of the administration’s most contentious issues.

The confrontation also added to an already charged atmosphere around Noem’s recent appearances on Capitol Hill. During the same hearing, Noem left early, citing a scheduled FEMA meeting, a move that prompted complaints from Democrats who said the meeting had been postponed.

Ramirez’s demand represents a challenge yet to Noem’s tenure, but the odds that it leads to a formal investigation are little to none. Trump is yet to fire any of the leadership in his administration and despite all the controversy concerning ICE tactics, she is doing Trump’s bidding by driving a hardline on immigration, regardless of who gets caught in the crossfire.