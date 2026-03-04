Kristi Noem Throwback Pic Unrecognizable Before ‘MAGA Plastic Surgery’

Kristi Noem’s appearance has changed drastically from that in images from 10 years ago that have surfaced leading to rumors that the Secretary of Homeland Security has undergone plastic surgery. While Noem has never admitted to any cosmetic procedures, it is clear how much different she appears to photos from 10 years ago. Now, she appears to have undergone a plastic surgery MAGA makeover.

The outspoken Donald Trump supporter looks so different and much younger than the 10-year-old images that speculation is that she has had injectibles done to her face. In her current look, Noem’s lips and cheeks look fuller, her eyebrow arch is more dramatic and her skin appears tighter and smoother than 10 years ago.

Noem, 53, also appears to have undergone a full makeover to become a prime example of the “Mar-a-Lago face” plastic surgery trend among conservator Republican women. In fact, the New York Times has in the past referred to her drastic change as the “Trumpification of Kristi Noem.”

While the Secretary of Homeland Security has spoken openly about getting her teeth done, she has made no reference to having any other work done, despite the drastic change in her appearance.

Meanwhile, Noem’s appearance was most noticeable after she was added to the Trump administration, with many saying she had undergone a “MAGA makeover,” which appears to be a common practice among women in the president’s orbit.

“They all ultimately have that plastic surgery that makes you have horse/duck lips and a weird face that doesn’t move. See Kristi Noem and Kristi Guilfoyle, Melania Trump,” one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. “Mar-a-Lago face” features plumped lips, full lashes, taught skin, hair extensions, and lots of facial filler.”

They all ultimately have that plastic surgery that makes you have horse/duck lips and a weird face that doesn’t move. See Kristi Noem and Kristi Guilfoyle, Melania Trump. https://t.co/Nx4Iv7DBYf — Sassenach 2.0🩺 🪷 (@ClaireFraser363) July 6, 2025

Another X user wrote, “Kind of like Kimberly Guilfoyle. Once pretty, now freakish. That’s the standard for hot in maga world, doesn’t matter if you have a serious position or not, they all look the same.”

Nicki Swift interviewed Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa in Newport Beach about Noem’s makeover who suggested that she may have gone under the knife for more invasive procedures.

Kristi Noem in 2013, when she was just a midwestern uber Karen incessantly demanding to speak to manager, before her cosplay transformation into ICE Barbie and the purchase of her Mar-A-Lago face. pic.twitter.com/7AZuotDqZd — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) January 27, 2026

“The skin on her neck appears tighter, her facial contours more defined, and her skin tone and texture are dramatically improved. It’s likely she’s undergone a neck lift and a mini facelift,” he theorized. Dr. Niccole also concluded she likely has had lip filler and could have dropped as much as $25,000 on her looks.

One thing is for sure, her looks now make her appear younger now than she was 10 years ago. The one drawback from this treatment is that it prevents the normal facial expressions, especially when smiling and talking.