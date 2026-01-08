Kristi Noem Tells Newsom She’s ‘Coming’ After Trump Orders California Fraud Probe

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday that federal authorities are “coming” to the state after President Donald Trump announced a fraud investigation targeting California.

Noem gave the warning during a televised appearance, stating that federal law enforcement would make arrests related to alleged fraud found by the investigation. “We’re gonna come to you,” Noem said, referring to California. “And we’re gonna make arrests.”

Trump revealed the probe earlier this week, claiming his administration had discovered what he called large-scale fraud involving state programs. The White House hasn’t shared detailed findings, but officials mentioned that the investigation will look into financial misconduct and misuse of federal funds.

Newsom responded on social media by mocking the investigation and putting Trump on blast, calling the announcement politically motivated. The governor’s office denied any wrongdoing and stated that California will cooperate with any lawful inquiry while resisting what it called federal overreach.

Noem described the investigation as part of a larger effort by the administration to tackle fraud across the country. She said the Department of Homeland Security is working with other federal agencies and prosecutors and will pursue cases wherever evidence supports criminal charges.

“This is about enforcing the law,” Noem said, continuing: “If crimes were committed, we’re going to hold people accountable, regardless of the state.”

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem just SENT a STARTLING MESSAGE to GAVIN NEWSOM 🚨@KristiNoem: “WE ARE COMING TO YOU, GOVERNOR NEWSOM” 🔥 “And we are going to ARREST every single individual that has ties to this kind of stealing of taxpayer dollars” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fiJc1l2whU — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 7, 2026

Federal officials have not named specific targets or agencies under review and the DOJ has not confirmed whether federal prosecutors have started grand jury proceedings related to the investigation.

California officials stated they have not received formal notice of any charges or subpoenas. Newsom’s office said the governor had not received direct communication from DHS regarding arrests or enforcement actions.

This exchange is the latest episode of tension between the Trump administration and Newsom, who has emerged as the biggest voice on the leftclashing over their political differences. California has often acted as a legal counterbalance to Trump-era initiatives, while the administration has accused the state of obstructing federal enforcement.

Federal investigators can pursue fraud cases involving federal funds or interstate activity, but any arrests or prosecutions would need to be coordinated with federal courts and prosecutors. State officials cannot stop federal criminal investigations, although disputes over jurisdiction and evidence often arise in high-profile cases.

Noem did not provide a timeline for enforcement actions in California or reveal how many arrests federal officials expect. She said investigators would “follow the facts” and proceed as cases develop.

The White House stated that Trump directed agencies to prioritize fraud investigations as part of a larger effort to combat waste and abuse. Administration officials mentioned that similar investigations might be announced in other states.

Newsom, a frequent critic of Trump, has described the investigation as a political attack on Democratic-led states. His office claimed California has extensive auditing and oversight mechanisms and will challenge any actions it believes exceed federal authority.

Newsom has become a viral sensation by mimicking Trump’s online rhetoric and using it against him and his administration. As a likely presidential nominee for the Democrats in 2028, Newsom is an obvious target for the Trump admin.