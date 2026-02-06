Kristi Noem Sprints to Deport 5-Year-Old Boy After Detention Horror

Kristi Noem’s DHS took action this week to quicken deportation proceedings for the family of a 5-year-old boy. His detention in Texas captured national attention after images circulated online showing him in a Spider-Man backpack and a blue hat with bunny ears.

The child, Liam Conejo Ramos, and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, returned to Minnesota on February 1. A federal judge ordered their release from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley. Noem’s ICE detained them in the Minneapolis area in January. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery instructed immigration authorities to release them “as soon as practicable,” according to ABC News. This directive came after Biery reviewed arguments in a court challenge related to their detention.

Now, the family’s attorney reports that Noem’s DHS has filed a motion to end the family’s asylum case and speed up removal proceedings. Immigration lawyer Danielle Molliver informed Minnesota Public Radio that the government filed the motion on Wednesday. The family has a hearing set for Friday.

The DHS action follows weeks of public concern about Liam’s well-being while he was in custody. In an interview with ABC News, Conejo Arias said his son became ill in detention. The staff did not provide medicine when the child developed a fever and began vomiting, claiming they had no medication available. ABC News noted that the boy appeared lethargic during this time, based on his father’s account.

The case also attracted attention from elected officials. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas met the pair after their return to Minneapolis. MPR published a photo of their reunion while reporting on the government’s latest filing.

Just visited with Liam and his father at Dilley detention center. I demanded his release and told him how much his family, his school, and our country loves him and is praying for him. pic.twitter.com/9a2pCuapYd — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 28, 2026

The legal battle has taken place in both immigration court and federal court. Biery’s order focused on the family’s custody status at the Texas detention facility and established a deadline for ICE to release them. After their release, DHS continued to pursue immigration enforcement against the family through the removal process, which can occur separately from a judge’s custody decision.

Noem’s DHS has denied claims of targeting the child, stating that agents acted out of safety concerns during the arrest. Multiple reports summarizing the department’s response support this. The department has not publicly shared full details of the motion to expedite the family’s case. However, MPR reported that the filing requests to terminate the family’s asylum claims and move the case along more quickly.

Liam’s detention became a critical issue. Schools and local officials in the Minneapolis area reported disruptions and anxiety among immigrant families due to increased enforcement actions. MPR has tracked several cases involving children sent to Texas detention facilities, including students linked to Columbia Heights Public Schools.

The family’s next hearing will determine how quickly immigration authorities can move forward with the case. It will also decide whether an immigration judge will allow more time for the family to respond to the government’s motion, Molliver told MPR.