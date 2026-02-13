Kristi Noem Sparks Trump Fury With Secret ‘Cabinet Meetings’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has stirred anger within the White House after calling internal gatherings at the Department of Homeland Security “cabinet meetings.” Aides felt this language hinted at her personal ambitions, according to a report.

The Daily Beast, citing The Wall Street Journal, stated that Noem held meetings with leaders of DHS subagencies and referred to them as meetings of her “cabinet.” This terminology worried Trump’s aides, who saw it as an attempt by her to raise her profile within the administration.

Initially, President Donald Trump was unaware of these meetings, but later became “annoyed” as advisers discussed the wording and its implications.

Noem’s relationship with Trump has been shaky, especially as the administration faced backlash over immigration actions and the department’s public messaging. PEOPLE noted that Trump overlooked Noem during a Cabinet meeting on January 29, 2026. This incident fueled speculation about her influence in the administration, despite Trump defending her in public.

According to the Daily Beast report, Trump’s frustration also spread to a DHS advertising campaign. The report said he was “annoyed” after Noem allocated $200 million from the department’s budget for an ad campaign featuring herself, warning immigrants living in the country illegally to “leave now.”

The report mentioned that Trump questioned aides about the source of the money for the campaign. Some insiders viewed the ads as another attempt by her to enhance her personal brand.

The scale and nature of the DHS ad effort have faced scrutiny. ProPublica previously reported that a firm linked to Noem received a portion of a DHS advertising contract, with the total for the campaign amounting to $220 million at that time.

A DHS spokesperson defended Noem’s actions, telling the Daily Beast it was proper to label the gatherings as “DHS component cabinet meetings.” The spokesperson claimed the $200 million ad campaign was coordinated with the White House and had been “tremendously successful.”

The Daily Beast also linked the internal conflict to a separate situation at DHS involving Noem and Trump supporter Cory Lewandowski, who has been a close adviser. The report indicated that Trump and several senior advisers felt “uncomfortable” with Noem’s ties to Lewandowski amid persistent rumors, which both have denied.

The article mentioned the Journal’s description of “constant chaos” at DHS and referenced an incident where Lewandowski tried to have a Coast Guard pilot fired because a blanket Noem had was left on a plane after they changed aircraft. The pilot was later reinstated, according to the report.

Noem is under scrutiny as DHS remains key to Trump’s domestic agenda, especially concerning immigration enforcement and border policy. The administration aims to minimize internal conflicts ahead of the November midterm elections, which are expected to be a close race with the Democrats having the edge in the polls.

The White House has not publicly responded to the report about the meetings or Trump’s reaction. The president has continued to back Noem publicly but he has already shown a willingness to shake things up during his second term, with Greg Bovino being replaced by Border Czar Tom Homan after the controversy in Minneapolis.