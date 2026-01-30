Kristi Noem Skips Black Carpet at Melania’s Movie Premiere Following Trump Snub

While Kristi Noem did attend the screening for the First Lady’s film, Melania, she skipped walking the black carpet at the premiere.

This came after the Homeland Security Secretary was sidelined by President Donald Trump at the first Cabinet meeting of the year. CNN cited a source who attended Thursday’s Trump Kennedy Center event, stating that Noem avoided making a dramatic entrance at the event. Melania documents the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

There was a reason why Kristi Noem decided on a low-profile appearance. She is facing growing criticism from both sides of government over the fatal federal law enforcement shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, a VA ICU nurse who was killed on January 24.

Alex Pretti’s last words: “Don’t touch her!”

“Are you okay?” Renee Good’s last words:

“I’m really not mad at you dude…” And this administration wants you to believe these fellow Americans were “domestic terrorists.” This must end. Abolish ICE. pic.twitter.com/buSzWUV0OD — Amber Woods @ Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) January 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Pretti is the second American citizen shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis this month. Initially, the ICU nurse was described by Homeland Security as a “domestic terrorist.” It was claimed that he posed a threat to law enforcement officers, despite no evidence to back up the claims. In fact, video footage taken by people at the scene proved otherwise. That footage showed Pretti going to the aid of a woman protester, being shoved to the ground by federal agents.

Previous to that, mother-of-three Renee Good was shot four times by an ICE officer during a protest in Minneapolis on January 7. Homeland Security had blamed Good, saying she tried to run the ICE officer down. Meanwhile, she just wanted to drive away from the scene.

FIRST LOOK: President Trump & First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to the premiere of MELANIA at the Trump-Kennedy Center 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PC4dcCzo77 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) January 29, 2026

However, those Trump administration members who appeared on the black carpet included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the First Lady’s father, Viktor Knavs. However, Barron Trump, 19, did not attend the premiere with his mother.

The reason why Kristi Noem felt snubbed was that earlier on Thursday, Trump skipped over her at a Cabinet meeting. Instead, he focused his attention on Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, who also stood on the black carpet that night. According to those at the scene, Noem seemed visibly unhappy by being snubbed by the president, and was even seen to be giving Loeffler the side eye.

About Melania Trump’s movie, a source told CNN that Donald Trump reportedly secured a $40 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios for the movie, as well as an additional $35 million marketing budget.

“I’m very proud of the film so people may like it, may don’t like it, and that’s their choice,” the first lady said. “We achieved what we want to achieve. For myself, it’s already successful. I’m very proud of what we did.”