Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing new scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal report revealed a failed plan to buy 10 Boeing 737s from Spirit Airlines. The airline did not actually own the aircraft, and the jets would have required separate purchases for engines. The proposal, arranged with Trump associate Corey Lewandowski, aimed to speed up deportation efforts and also serve as transportation for personal travel, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The plan has since been put on hold, according to the Journal.

Officials at ICE reportedly warned that this scheme would cost far more than simply expanding existing charter flight contracts. Complications from Spirit’s bankruptcy introduced another risk, as the airline could not transfer ownership of planes it did not own in the first place. A spokesperson for DHS disputed parts of the Journal’s account but did not clarify what was incorrect.

This controversy arises as Democrats criticize DHS over other plane purchases during the recent government shutdown. On October 18, Representatives Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood wrote to Noem concerning a sole-source contract the Coast Guard entered into for two Gulfstream G700s. They stated, “It has come to our attention that, in the midst of a government shutdown, the United States Coast Guard entered into a sole source contract with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation to procure two new G700 luxury jets to support travel for you and the deputy secretary, at a cost to the taxpayer of $200 million.”

Reports put the purchase price at around $172 million, noting that DHS justified the acquisition as a replacement for aging long-range command and control capabilities. This reasoning did little to calm the outrage from senior Democrats, who have called for investigations and questioned the agency’s priorities during a shutdown.

The Spirit situation highlights deeper issues within DHS about how to fulfill Trump’s mass deportation promises. The Journal reported on internal divisions, with traditionalists supporting targeted enforcement while allies of Noem pushed for more visible operations to show strength. The results have been chaotic, marked by leadership changes, low arrest rates, and high-profile embarrassments like the stalled Spirit deal.

In addition to procurement issues, the deportation process itself is under increased scrutiny. A Guardian investigation published in September, based on leaked GlobalX charter data and detention records, revealed tens of thousands of individuals moved around the country on a network of flights before being removed. Advocates argue this practice undermines due process, while officials claim the logistics are essential for moving detainees through an overstressed system.

DHS insists it is actively pursuing removals and disputes claims of chaos. However, the agency has not provided clear information to counter the engine-less Spirit incident. Without clarity, the situation looks bad. A cabinet department appears to be considering purchasing aircraft that need both titles and engines, while critics point to luxury jet purchases and a faltering immigration strategy as signs of misplaced priorities.

For now, the Spirit purchase is paused, the Gulfstreams are under intense scrutiny, and the deportation process continues using leased planes.