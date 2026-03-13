Politics

Kristi Noem Posts Dog Photo Days After Trump Fired Her From DHS Post

Published on: March 13, 2026 at 8:41 AM ET

Kristi Noem gets public attention after her unusual Instagram post

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Kristi Noem posts an unusual social media post after getting fired by Trump
Kristi Noem's social media post draws attention (Image credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Kristi Noem is once again drawing public attention once again after she was removed from office on March 5 by President Donald Trump. The former Secretary of Homeland Security, exactly after seven days of her dismissal, posted an unusual Instagram post featuring a dog. It is captioned, “Sweet Foster. DHS Ambassador,” with a heart emoji.

Kristi Noem has had a turbulent year as a cabinet member, where she oversaw Trump’s controversial deportation programs and immigration policies. The president also announced his next pick to replace Kristi Noem. Senator Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma) was chosen to oversee the Department of Homeland Security henceforth.

Although Trump fired her, he praised her on Truth Social during her departure. The president wrote that she “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)”.

Moreover, as per Al Jazeera, Trump said that Kristi Noem will be appointed to a newly created role. She will be reassigned as a special envoy for “Shield of the Americas”, a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.

Kristi Noem's unusual Instagram post about a dog
Kristi Noem’s unusual Instagram post about a dog (image credits: YouTube/ @kristinoem)

However, Noem is now back in the public eye for her latest social media activity. While several users are confused about the post, some people online are criticizing her, primarily because of her past confession. Earlier, the ex-DHS secretary, in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back, shared that she shot her 14-month-old puppy, describing her as “untrainable.”

Ever since she released the information about killing her puppy, Cricket, users online, especially on X, have talked about her cruelty. Hence, the people could not decipher the reason behind her recent social media stunt.

Furthermore, the timing of Kristi Noem’s social media post coincides with Trump’s ongoing animal-themed fundraising event, which he is hosting at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The three-day event was hosted by Wine Women and Shoes, and supported Big Dog Ranch Rescue, which is the country’s biggest cage-free, no-kill animal shelter.

In a recorded message, the 79-year-old president shared the reason behind hosting the fundraiser. He said, “It’s a wonderful organization and a cause that is close to our family’s heart, that’s why I allowed them to use Mar-a-Lago.” The video was also shared by fitness trainer and lifestyle influencer Renata Beokovic on Instagram soon after.

He also stated the reason behind his absence from the event. Trump mentioned that he couldn’t attend it since he is busy with the ongoing war and “saving the country.”

