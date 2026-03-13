Kristi Noem Posts Dog Photo Days After Trump Fired Her From DHS Post

Kristi Noem is once again drawing public attention once again after she was removed from office on March 5 by President Donald Trump. The former Secretary of Homeland Security, exactly after seven days of her dismissal, posted an unusual Instagram post featuring a dog. It is captioned, “Sweet Foster. DHS Ambassador,” with a heart emoji.

Kristi Noem has had a turbulent year as a cabinet member, where she oversaw Trump’s controversial deportation programs and immigration policies. The president also announced his next pick to replace Kristi Noem. Senator Markwayne Mullin (Oklahoma) was chosen to oversee the Department of Homeland Security henceforth.

While people who want to pile on Kristi Noem from behind a keyboard or a TV Camera. DHS under Kristi Noem’s leadership

-Over 3 million illegals deported.

-Zero Border crossing in the last 11 months

-over 1,500 known terrorists arrested

– Net negative migration 1st time… pic.twitter.com/C9HGvPewBz — J (@JayTC53) March 5, 2026

Although Trump fired her, he praised her on Truth Social during her departure. The president wrote that she “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)”.

Moreover, as per Al Jazeera, Trump said that Kristi Noem will be appointed to a newly created role. She will be reassigned as a special envoy for “Shield of the Americas”, a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.

However, Noem is now back in the public eye for her latest social media activity. While several users are confused about the post, some people online are criticizing her, primarily because of her past confession. Earlier, the ex-DHS secretary, in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back, shared that she shot her 14-month-old puppy, describing her as “untrainable.”

Ever since she released the information about killing her puppy, Cricket, users online, especially on X, have talked about her cruelty. Hence, the people could not decipher the reason behind her recent social media stunt.

Trump fired Kristi Noem. He did it by tweet while she was giving a speech. She never saw it coming. Now she knows how her dog felt. pic.twitter.com/XVUSqIHxuH — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 7, 2026

Furthermore, the timing of Kristi Noem’s social media post coincides with Trump’s ongoing animal-themed fundraising event, which he is hosting at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The three-day event was hosted by Wine Women and Shoes, and supported Big Dog Ranch Rescue, which is the country’s biggest cage-free, no-kill animal shelter.

In a recorded message, the 79-year-old president shared the reason behind hosting the fundraiser. He said, “It’s a wonderful organization and a cause that is close to our family’s heart, that’s why I allowed them to use Mar-a-Lago.” The video was also shared by fitness trainer and lifestyle influencer Renata Beokovic on Instagram soon after.

He also stated the reason behind his absence from the event. Trump mentioned that he couldn’t attend it since he is busy with the ongoing war and “saving the country.”