Kristi Noem Pens Letter Confessing Deportation of DACA Recipients

Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security has declared that it has deported several individuals who had protections under an Obama-era policy. Several recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program between January and November 2025 have been removed from the country. Democratic lawmakers have largely criticized the move.

DHS Secretary Noem revealed in a letter that 86 such recipients have been removed from the country. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA, is a program that began under President Barack Obama. The program shields certain individuals from deportation if they arrived in the country before turning 16.

Noem’s letter came after reports emerged of a DACA recipient being deported along with their mother. Neither deportee had a criminal record. The Trump administration has alleged that ICE and DHS are removing the worst of undocumented immigrants, particularly those with violent criminal records. However, reports suggest that deportations of immigrants with no criminal history have also increased.

NEW &Awful.

-Trump admin arrests, immediately deports DACA recipient who came 28 years ago while at her green card hearing

-Claims expedited removal order from when she was a kid. Deports her away from daughter in 24 hours

-DHS cant provide the order, Miami Herald can’t find it… pic.twitter.com/p9bRIyMs29 — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) February 24, 2026

According to reports, about 74% of those detained by DHS and ICE have no criminal record. In a statement, Senate Democrats Alex Padilla, Dick Durbin, and Mark Kelly said, “The Trump Administration has not hesitated to arrest immigrants with no serious criminal convictions and falsely label them the ‘worst of the worst.’”

DACA holders’ protections have been jeopardized since President Trump took office in 2016. In recent years, the president has expressed support for DACA. However, the program remains embroiled in legal battles. While current recipients are able to renew their status, no new applications are being accepted at this time.

Trump’s administration has been especially hard on immigration, but there has been a lot of backlash from the political left on the matter. The administration has blamed the country’s open Border policies under Biden’s era as the sole cause of rising crime. The administration has promised that deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally would allow taxpayers’ dollars to go towards initiatives that can help out citizens.

Over 261 DACA recipients have been arrested in the past 10 months. There have also been reports of tourists with valid visas being detained at Immigration enforcement facilities. There have been rising tensions between the federal government and the public, especially after ICE agents caused the deaths of two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.