Kristi Noem Impeachment Push Hits Key Milestone

A House effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reached 100 co-sponsors this week, according to a statement from Rep. Robin Kelly, the Illinois Democrat who introduced the resolution earlier this month.

Kelly said in a news release Wednesday that 100 lawmakers had signed on to her impeachment resolution against Noem. Congress’ official tracking for the measure, H.Res.996, lists its co-sponsors on the House side.

Kelly formally introduced three articles of impeachment on Jan. 14, accusing Noem of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The resolution includes articles titled “Obstruction of Congress,” “Violation of Constitutional Rights,” and “Corruption and Self-Dealing,” according to the text posted on Congress.gov.

In the first article, Kelly alleges Noem “willfully and systematically refused to comply with the law” by blocking congressional oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The second article accuses Noem of actions that the resolution says violated constitutional rights during immigration enforcement. The third article alleges corruption and conflicts of interest involving department decisions and contracting.

Kelly first announced the impeachment move in the wake of the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent, an episode that sparked demonstrations and political fallout in Minnesota and beyond. Time reported that the impeachment filing cited the Minneapolis shooting and alleged that Noem enabled aggressive tactics while limiting transparency and accountability within DHS.

The incompetence surrounding President Trump is unbelievable. Secretary Noem and fellow minions follow President Trump blindly, no matter the harm. I’m impeaching Secretary Noem for breaking due process by directing her agents to conduct warrantless arrests and use excessive… pic.twitter.com/uuL6nBurz3 — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 20, 2026

DHS has dismissed the impeachment effort as political theater, according to multiple reports. A DHS spokesperson told Newsweek and other outlets in recent days that the department disputes the accusations in the articles.

Impeachment resolutions against Cabinet officials do not automatically trigger action in the House. Leadership can refer the measure to committee, and the House Judiciary Committee traditionally reviews impeachment articles before any floor vote. Kelly’s resolution was referred to committee upon introduction, according to Congress.gov.

Even if the House approved articles of impeachment by a simple majority, the Senate would need a two-thirds vote to convict and remove Noem from office, a threshold that has historically proven difficult to reach. With Republicans controlling the House, the effort faces long odds for advancement.

The growing list of co-sponsors has also exposed divisions among Democrats about strategy. Axios reported that some centrist Democrats have questioned whether pursuing impeachment against Noem is the most effective way to challenge the Trump administration’s immigration policies, while supporters argue Congress should respond when oversight disputes and enforcement controversies intensify.

Kelly has said the measure aims to force accountability at DHS and to put lawmakers on record about the department’s conduct during intensified immigration enforcement.

Noem, a former South Dakota governor, has served as DHS secretary in Trump’s second term and has made immigration enforcement a signature priority for the department. The impeachment push, now with 100 co-sponsors, is among the most expansive Democratic efforts this term to use Congress’ impeachment power against a Trump administration official, though the resolution’s path forward remains uncertain.