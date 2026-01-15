Kristi Noem Impeachment Effort Moves Ahead

House Democrats advanced their impeachment effort against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Now, 70 lawmakers have signed on to articles introduced by Rep. Robin Kelly from Illinois. These articles accuse Noem of obstructing Congress, violating public trust, and self-dealing.

Kelly announced this filing at a news conference in the Capitol. She described it as a response to what she sees as a pattern of unlawful behavior by Noem’s department. This includes limiting congressional oversight and enforcing immigration actions aggressively. “Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to the Chicagoland area, L.A., Minneapolis, and communities from north to south, east to west. She needs to be impeached for her actions,” Kelly said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security dismissed the impeachment effort as “silly.” They argued that Democrats are focusing on political theatrics instead of public safety, as federal agents face threats and assaults.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin echoed this sentiment when she spoke to Newsweek after more lawmakers joined the effort. “DHS is a law enforcement agency that enforces the laws passed by Congress. If members don’t like the law, it is literally their job to change it,” McLaughlin said. “While ICE officers face a 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them, politicians focus more on showmanship and fundraising than on removing criminals from our streets.”

ICE has become this President’s personal paramilitary force — they are breaking the law, endangering communities and violating basic freedoms. And that’s why I was one of the first members of Congress to demand the impeachment of Kristi Noem and why today I have joined with my… pic.twitter.com/FwnV8RqQIE — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) January 14, 2026

Kelly’s filing includes three main allegations.

The first article accuses Noem of violating her constitutional oath by blocking Congress members from entering immigration detention facilities. Democrats claim this conduct violates federal law regarding oversight access. Kelly’s office stated she tried to enter an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, but was turned away even though she complied with a DHS policy that her office argues is unlawful. Her office also mentioned other occasions where lawmakers were denied access at facilities in multiple states.

The second article claims Noem directed ICE to carry out widespread, warrantless arrests. This, they argue, bypasses due process protections and uses excessive force. They cited the January killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an ICE operation in Minneapolis as an example. The impeachment document disputes the department’s public account of the shooting and claims video evidence contradicts the department’s assertions about the officer’s position and the risk at the time shots were fired.

The third article alleges self-dealing related to an ICE recruitment advertising campaign funded with $200 million in taxpayer money. Kelly’s office stated the department skipped a competitive bidding process to award a contract to a firm created shortly before the award and led by the husband of a senior DHS official. DHS has not provided contracting documents in response to this allegation.

The impeachment effort arises during a time when immigration enforcement has taken center stage in the political battles of Trump’s second term. Protests have grown following the Minneapolis shooting, and the administration has increased operations in several cities.

Despite having 70 Democratic sponsors, this effort faces significant challenges. Republicans control the House, and any impeachment articles would need to go through the committee and pass by a simple majority. Conviction in the Senate would require a two-thirds vote, which is highly unlikely.