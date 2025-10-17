Kristi Noem Hit With Profanity-Laced Outburst From Republican Lawmakers

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is discovering that nothing unites Congress like a disaster check that won’t clear. A growing bloc of furious Republicans is blasting Noem for bottlenecking billions in FEMA recovery dollars, with one GOP lawmaker snarling that the secretary should show “more f—— respect” for the institution she once served. Their gripe is simple: towns are drowning in paperwork while Noem slow-walks approvals and ducks calls.

At the center of the revolt is a new DHS rule that routes any FEMA expense over $100,000 to Noem’s desk for personal sign-off. This change has gummed up even routine reimbursements, according to multiple outlets and state officials waiting on cash. Noem denies her policy is the problem, but critics say the numbers tell a different story, with preapproved projects gathering dust as local governments wait months for checks.

The backlash is especially sharp in North Carolina, where Hurricane Helene crushed mountain communities last year. Sen. Ted Budd, a Republican, has openly threatened to hold up DHS nominees until FEMA money starts flowing again, accusing Noem of creating a “bottleneck” by hoarding decisions at the top. The pressure campaign has pried loose some funds, but Budd says the pace remains “very slow,” and he’s keeping the screws on.

Inside the Capitol, aides describe radio silence from the secretary’s suite. “They’re very slow,” one senior Senate GOP staffer said of Noem’s office, adding that getting her on the phone is “basically impossible.” The sentiment tracks with a broader mood of exasperation on the Hill, where Republicans grumble that Noem is skipping routine oversight appearances while starring in glossy, taxpayer-funded videos about DHS priorities.

The optics have only grown worse. Noem is already facing heat from airports across the country for refusing to air a shutdown-era message that blamed Democrats for TSA workers missing paychecks. This move sparked fresh Hatch Act questions and drew new oversight demands from Senate Democrats. When even airport authorities are ghosting your video, the brand is struggling.

Meanwhile, watchdogs say the bottleneck mysteriously disappears for friends of the program. Public records obtained by investigative outlets show Noem fast-tracked more than $11 million to rebuild a Naples, Florida, pier after a political donor intervened, even as other communities waited. DHS insists the system is fair, but local officials see a two-track process: the preferred lane and everyone else.

Asked to explain the delays, a DHS spokesperson pointed at the previous administration and swiped at critics, saying some of the loudest voices are the same “Democrats who shut down the government.” The White House, for its part, is sticking with Noem, touting her “tremendous results” on border security, deportations, and community safety. None of that soothes mayors still waiting to replace bridges, pumps, and treatment plants.

Republican frustration isn’t just about cash flow; it’s about competence. Members say Noem’s insistence on signing every six-figure expense has paralyzed FEMA’s field tempo, turning emergency management into a permission slip process. One GOP lawmaker offered the most charitable spin, the department is so terrified of crossing new lines that “nobody wants to f— up,” so everything moves at a crawl. That would be alarming in normal times, and catastrophic during recovery.