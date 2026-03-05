Kristi Noem Grilled Over $70 Million DHS Luxury Jet With a Bedroom in Heated Senate Hearing

What started as a standard committee hearing quickly escalated into a session filled with uncomfortable questions and unexpected revelations after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and a $70 million private jet came into the spotlight. On Tuesday, March 3, the Senate Judiciary Committee investigated a private jet linked to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

A photo of a lavish bedroom present on the plane was presented in the hearing by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. Noem, however, denied any wrongdoing, saying that the plane is only used for “long-range command and control aircraft.”

Noem claimed that the plane was required by statute and said that the Congress had mandated the DHS to have such an aircraft. When a Democratic congressman questioned whether she had used the luxury jet, Noem said that she used the aircraft only once and that her department operated a 737.

She added that other administration officials also used the plane and stressed that it was being utilized for command and control flights.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) to Kristi Noem: “You did not use a luxury jet with a bedroom in it?” pic.twitter.com/EPabpdcIab — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 3, 2026

During the hearing, Noem stood her ground and continued defending herself. She highlighted that the DHS was saving “hundreds of millions” of dollars for taxpayers through its purchases.

Whitehouse then asked the secretary security whether the plane had a luxury bedroom. Noem did not answer the question directly, citing instead that the DHS spent $1.42 billion on deportation flights last year. The issue was brought up again, to which Noem stated, “I believe it’s being refurbished and not having a bedroom in it.”

The questioning escalated when a congressman interrogated Noem further, asking what kind of deportees justified transportation on a luxury jet featuring a bedroom and such accommodations. Noem responded that the aircraft purchased and planned for future use would handle both executive flights and deportations. She added that aircraft like these had been used for the same purposes in the past.

The awkward question-and-answer session caught the attention of social media users quickly, particularly on X. One user wrote, “Watch what they do. We can expect Noem to talk over and through any questions she is asked. Any time she is faced with accountability she is at least predictable.”

Another user commented, “She is stuck. Tripping over her lies. Not deporting anyone in her new or refurbished jets. Executive travel of DHS. Hm.”

Kristi Noem is spending $70 million of United States taxpayer money to buy a private luxury jet for her and Corey Lewandowski to molest each other on. They said they are using the jet for Deportations 🤣 Look at it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IhpKltacxa — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) February 20, 2026

Some users, however, supported Noem and pushed back against Whitehouse. Referring to Whitehouse, a user wrote, “This guy is an idiot. This is your tax dollars at work. “The user added, “This is what lunatic Democrats care about. Billions in fraud. Including him and his wife. And he wants to know if the department’s jet has a bedroom.”

Another user applauded Noem’s contribution alongside the rest of the cabinet members.