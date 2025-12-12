Kristi Noem Deported Purple Heart Veteran Despite His Service and Sacrifice

A congressional hearing came to an abrupt stop when Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI) produced an iPad”. He showed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem footage of a wounded, deported U.S. Army vet, aka the very witness she had claimed did not exist.

Right before that, Kristi Noem declared,

“Sir, we have not deported U.S. citizens or military veterans.”

Magaziner immediately asked if we could all agree that combat veterans deserve respect, and yes, Kristi Noem nodded. But before she could even finish responding, the iPad screen lit up with Sae Joon Park. This 55-year-old Army vet was shot twice while serving in Panama in 1989. The Purple Heart recipient later faced deportation from the U.S.

Magaziner cut in,

“We are joined on Zoom by a gentleman named Sae Joon Park, a United States Army combat veteran (…) Earlier this year you deported him to Korea, a country he hasn’t lived in since he was seven years old.”

According to what came out in court, Park had PTSD for years. When he got back from Panama, he kept having nightmares, couldn’t stop thinking about what he’d seen, and experienced intense anxiety or panic in response to sudden loud noises. He didn’t even realize all that was from trauma, but like so many vets, he tried to handle it by drinking and using d—-. This led to arrests and a period when he failed to appear in court, which was documented. He turned his life around, got clean, and even had kids. However, immigration authorities proceeded with enforcement actions regardless.

In June 2025, ICE slapped an ankle monitor on him and threatened him. As he was trying to protect his family, he went to Seoul. However, he had not lived in Korea since childhood and spoke little of the language. He told NBC the deportation made his PTSD worse. And when Park’s face was on screen during the hearing, Noem couldn’t pretend none of it happened.

Instead, as SFL Media reported, Kristi Noem said:

“I’m grateful for every person who served our country and follows our laws…”

Wait, was she trying to say that a Purple Heart and two combat wounds don’t count? Magaziner pressed:

“Can you please tell Mr. Park why you deported him?”

The secretary went back to saying that everyone has to play by the book.

Several Democrats called on Noem to resign at today’s contentious hearing.

When questioned Noem lied and said DHS did not deport vets.

Rep. Magaziner introduced a Purple Heart recipient, Park who was deported via Zoom.#DemsUnited https://t.co/o9kInhZvCF — purple teacher #ProtectOurDemocracy🇺🇦 (@peaceandteachin) December 11, 2025

Magaziner challenged her on her authority to grant exceptions, such as humanitarian parole or deferred action. Past administrations had used these measures to assist non-citizen veterans facing deportation. Noem agreed to consider Park’s case.

He currently lives alone in an Airbnb in Seoul. His children video-call him daily, but he avoids speaking with other family members due to embarrassment over his deportation. His main desire is to return home.

After addressing Park’s situation, Magaziner presented two additional cases to Noem. Advocacy groups report that hundreds of deported veterans continue to struggle with PTSD, addiction, or arrests for prior offenses. Meanwhile, politicians have criticized Kristi Noem for the immigration enforcement measures that continued at full intensity during Donald Trump’s second term.

