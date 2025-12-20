Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s Alleged Affair Could Spell Trouble for DHS Staff

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have denied divorce rumors for years now. The Secretary of Homeland Security’s marriage has been plagued by speculation about an alleged affair with the aide. Here’s why the rumours have only intensified in recent times.

Kristi and Bryon Noem have been married for three decades now. The pair is co-parents to three children and three grandchildren. A three-decade-long marriage and a big family have not kept the extramarital affair rumors at bay.

The family values party. Multiple sources: Married Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem has been having a years-long intimate relationship with former top Trump aide Republican Corey Lewandowski. (Pictured together, and with their respective spouses) pic.twitter.com/FEwUGPgh3M — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2023

This year, especially, ever since Noem was appointed as the Secretary of DHS, the speculation has remained relentless. A report by Politico revealed how she made sure to bring Lewandowski on as a “special government employee” to her department.

This move was enough for the rumors to pick up more than ever. Another thing that was immediately noted was the amount of time Lewandowski spends with the DHS secretary. What drew even more criticism was the pair’s living situation in Washington, D.C.

The Daily Mail reported that Noem and Lewandowski lived across from each other in the Navy Yard. After much speculation, the DHS Secretary decided to move out of her residence and relocate.

At the time, it was revealed that Noem decided to relocate after security concerns were raised. Even the relocation did not help douse the rumours that have been spreading like wildfire.

That is not all, Noem seems to be getting fire from all sides. Several reports suggested that the DHS Secretary’s job might be on the line, citing concerns about her performance. A source who spoke to CNN claimed that Lewandowski was a big reason behind the same.

“Yes, he likes [Noem], but it has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it,” the insider told the publication.

The pair is also allegedly putting their staff’s necks on the line every chance they get. “Everyone in leadership is so worried about what they say in email and text,” an insider told NBC News.

One year ago. Kristi Noem adamantly denies to Megyn Kelly the rumors that she was having an affair with Trump staffer Corey Lewandowski. pic.twitter.com/RQNLNn2rhx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2023

When asked about Homeland Security’s yearly performance at a congressional hearing, Noem did exactly what she is being accused of. During the hearing, she was asked about the firing and rehiring of an ICE officer when she shifted the blame onto her staffer, implying incompetence on their part.

“I’m actually surprised that you haven’t gotten it. I’m going to ask my staff about that,” she quickly countered when asked. As time passes, Noem appears to be risking the alienation of her staff for the sake of the relationship she shares with Lewandowski.