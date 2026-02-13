Kristi Noem Allegedly Referring to DHS Gatherings as ‘Cabinet’ Meetings? Report Reveals

Kristi Noem has allegedly been referring to internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gatherings as “cabinet meetings,” as per a new report. The speculation comes after criticism surrounding the $200 million taxpayer-funded ads and a rumored 737 MAX with a private cabin.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a source claimed that Noem allegedly describes meetings with DHS subagency heads as gatherings of her “cabinet.”

Technically, DHS does oversee components like ICE and Customs and Border Protection. But in Washington, “Cabinet” has a very specific meaning that only refers to the president’s top officials who are convened by the commander-in-chief.

Some aides to Donald Trump viewed the terminology as a branding exercise, as Noem probably imagines her name on a future ballot, the source said.

Meanwhile, a DHS spokesperson said it was appropriate to call them “DHS component cabinet meetings.” However, these optics reportedly “annoyed” Trump.

NEW: We’ve uncovered the first known example of taxpayer money flowing from DHS to businesses controlled by Kristi Noem’s allies and friends. It’s part of a money trail that’s been shrouded in secrecy—and involves $220 million, a mysterious Delaware LLC & a horse named Gill. pic.twitter.com/2impZsqPac — Josh Kaplan (@js_kaplan) November 14, 2025

After taking over DHS, Noem was accused of launching more than $200 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign. It warned undocumented immigrants to “leave now” and declared, “Break our laws, we’ll punish you.”

One ad in particular was filmed at Mount Rushmore, with Noem on horseback and a cowboy hat. DHS even invoked a “national emergency” at the border to bypass the competitive bidding process for the contracts.

The department has coordinated the campaign with the White House and said it was “tremendously successful.” But ProPublica revealed a firm tied to Noem (Strategy Group) benefited from the $220 million in DHS contracts.

The firm is run by Ben Yoho, husband of DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. McLaughlin said she had no visibility into subcontractor decisions, and DHS keeps saying it does not control subcontractor selection either. Yet, this arrangement got scrutinized.

Plus, much of that ad money went through a Delaware LLC, which was formed just days before receiving a $143 million contract.

According to the WSJ, Cory Lewandowski fired a Coast Guard pilot after Kristi Noem switched planes due to a maintenance issue, and her blanket wasn’t brought along. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/6uTYmaWGdo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 13, 2026

Then, as WSJ reported, Noem and Trump ally Corey Lewandowski have been traveling together on a luxury 737 MAX, which is reserved for high-profile deportations and has a private cabin in the back. Both have denied rumors of an affair, though.

One time, Lewandowski allegedly tried to fire a Coast Guard pilot after Noem’s blanket didn’t make it onto a replacement aircraft. The pilot was reportedly reinstated as no substitute could be found.

Kristi Noem has a history of starring in ads where she dresses as a dentist, plumber, and state trooper during her time as South Dakota governor. She was once considered as a potential 2024 running mate for Trump before controversy over her memoir. Still, Noem controls the DHS budget and only needs personal approval for payments over $100,000.