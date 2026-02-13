Politics

Kristi Noem Allegedly Referring to DHS Gatherings as ‘Cabinet’ Meetings? Report Reveals

Published on: February 13, 2026 at 12:49 PM ET

Is she running DHS or running for president?

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer & Editor
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Kristi Noem on horseback at Mount Rushmore filming a DHS immigration advertisement
Kristi Noem may have been referring to DHS gatherings as "cabinet meetings" | Image via DHS

Kristi Noem has allegedly been referring to internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gatherings as “cabinet meetings,” as per a new report. The speculation comes after criticism surrounding the $200 million taxpayer-funded ads and a rumored 737 MAX with a private cabin.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a source claimed that Noem allegedly describes meetings with DHS subagency heads as gatherings of her “cabinet.”

Technically, DHS does oversee components like ICE and Customs and Border Protection. But in Washington, “Cabinet” has a very specific meaning that only refers to the president’s top officials who are convened by the commander-in-chief.

Some aides to Donald Trump viewed the terminology as a branding exercise, as Noem probably imagines her name on a future ballot, the source said.

Meanwhile, a DHS spokesperson said it was appropriate to call them “DHS component cabinet meetings.” However, these optics reportedly “annoyed” Trump.

After taking over DHS, Noem was accused of launching more than $200 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign. It warned undocumented immigrants to “leave now” and declared, “Break our laws, we’ll punish you.”

One ad in particular was filmed at Mount Rushmore, with Noem on horseback and a cowboy hat. DHS even invoked a “national emergency” at the border to bypass the competitive bidding process for the contracts.

The department has coordinated the campaign with the White House and said it was “tremendously successful.” But ProPublica revealed a firm tied to Noem (Strategy Group) benefited from the $220 million in DHS contracts. 

The firm is run by Ben Yoho, husband of DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. McLaughlin said she had no visibility into subcontractor decisions, and DHS keeps saying it does not control subcontractor selection either. Yet, this arrangement got scrutinized. 

Plus, much of that ad money went through a Delaware LLC, which was formed just days before receiving a $143 million contract.  

Then, as WSJ reported, Noem and Trump ally Corey Lewandowski have been traveling together on a luxury 737 MAX, which is reserved for high-profile deportations and has a private cabin in the back. Both have denied rumors of an affair, though.

One time, Lewandowski allegedly tried to fire a Coast Guard pilot after Noem’s blanket didn’t make it onto a replacement aircraft. The pilot was reportedly reinstated as no substitute could be found.

Kristi Noem has a history of starring in ads where she dresses as a dentist, plumber, and state trooper during her time as South Dakota governor. She was once considered as a potential 2024 running mate for Trump before controversy over her memoir. Still, Noem controls the DHS budget and only needs personal approval for payments over $100,000. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *