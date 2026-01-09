Kristi Noem Accuses Mayor Zohran Mamdani of Standing With ‘Illegals’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting “illegal people.” She stated that the Department of Homeland Security’s discussions with the mayor’s office and the NYPD “have not been productive,” pointing to disagreements about immigration enforcement and public safety.

“We hope the mayor will work with us to remove these criminal elements, especially gang members and terrorist organizations, from New York City,” Noem told reporters during a news conference on Thursday. “Our communication at the Department of Homeland Security has not been productive with the mayor’s office or with the NYPD, but we want to keep those conversations going to find success together.”

Noem’s comments came after protests erupted in New York following a fatal ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis and a public dispute over Mamdani’s response. Mamdani criticized the agent involved in the shooting, calling it ‘murder,’ while the Trump administration labeled the incident as self-defense.

“This morning, an ICE agent murdered a woman in Minneapolis, the latest horror in a year filled with cruelty,” Mamdani wrote from the official mayoral account on X, continuing: “As ICE attacks our neighbors across America, it is an attack on all of us. New York stands with immigrants today, and every day that follows.”

The victim, Renee Nicole Good, was 37 years old and her death gained national attention and led to calls for investigations into how federal immigration agents use force.

When asked about Mamdani’s comments and statements from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Noem said the rhetoric had hurt cooperation and could lead to unrest.

“I would say those comments are why we’re in this situation. That kind of language and provocative talk, which incites people to act and perpetuate violence, is unacceptable, especially from elected leaders,” Noem said.

“We must state the facts and enforce the law. Your mayor just stated that he would stand with illegal people who have broken our laws before,” she added.

Noem also accused Mamdani of choosing to side with “illegals instead of those who just want to raise their families in New York City and pursue the American dream,” Fox News reported.

.@NYCMayor on @fox5ny says he has not spoken with @Sec_Noem directly. Noem today said that Mamdani was standing with “illegal people” “I am the mayor of NYC. That means being the mayor for every single New Yorker in the city no matter their documentation status,” mayor says pic.twitter.com/0AMaWCr6tc — Morgan McKay (@morganfmckay) January 9, 2026

Fox News noted that Noem acknowledged Mamdani and President Donald Trump had a “productive conversation,” but she said the same could not be said for DHS’s engagement with City Hall and the NYPD.

This dispute arises as the administration urges large cities to enhance cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Recently, DHS officials have argued that local resistance makes it harder to remove individuals they describe as criminal offenders and gang members. City leaders have criticized federal tactics, warning that aggressive enforcement can discourage residents from reporting crimes.

Williams criticized Noem and the administration after the Minneapolis shooting and dismissed claims that local officials were to blame for unrest.

“The day after Secretary Noem’s militia murdered an American citizen, she dared to lecture our city about public safety and criticize our response to the atrocities of her administration,” Williams said in his statement. “It is astounding that some are more concerned about the government killing a woman than the words used to condemn that violence. She and others are blatantly misrepresenting the facts we can all see on video. We do not have to treat their claims as credible or legitimate.”

Mamdani has said that he hasn’t spoken to Noem directly, and added he will follow the law when it comes to handling ICE agents in NYC.