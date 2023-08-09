All of Kristen Stewart’s Romantic Relationships Before She Met Her Fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart's Past Romances Before Finding Love

The talented actress Kristen Stewart, best known for playing Bella Swan in the Twilight series, has been in a number of well-known romantic relationships. She has been associated with many celebrities over the years, and her love life has frequently been in the spotlight. Although Stewart has a history of keeping her personal life private, hints of her relationships have caught the interest of both fans and the media. Let's look back at some of the celebrities Stewart dated before falling in love with her fiancé, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, who she is currently engaged to and is expected to marry soon.

1. Michael Angarano

Stewart dated Michael Angarano, her Speak co-star, before becoming famous as Bella Swan. Before breaking up, the two had been together for three years, per Pop Sugar. Around the time Stewart started filming New Moon, their relationship came to an end, giving rise to rumors that she had moved on with Robert Pattinson, her Twilight co-star. It was revealed in April of this year that Stewart and Angarano would appear in her upcoming film, Sacramento. The talented actress will be sharing the screen once again with Angarano. The movie, Sacramento, is a comedy about a road trip and also stars Michael Cera and Maya Erskine, per W Magazine.

2. Robert Pattinson

Fans adored Stewart and Robert Pattinson's relationship, which was one of the most talked-about love stories in Hollywood. Bella and Edward's on-screen chemistry transformed into a real-life relationship that fans couldn't get enough of. The couple had problems, though, and they split up in 2013 as a result of Stewart's widely reported affair with filmmaker Rupert Sanders. Stewart opened up in a 2021 interview with The New Yorker about their initial chemistry. In retrospect, Stewart said, "It was so clear who worked," jokingly imitating a swoon to point out the undeniable closeness they felt. She referred to their relationship as "young and stupid," but she was charmed by Pattinson's intellectual approach and carefree attitude, reports Style Caster.

3. Rupert Sanders

Stewart's relationship with Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White and the Huntsman, received a lot of media attention even though it didn't develop into a committed partnership. The year 2019 saw Stewart speak about the scandalous relationship with Sanders that made headlines in 2012. Stewart's relationship with Pattinson ended after pictures of them kissing were published, and Sanders and his then-wife, Liberty Ross (who also starred in Snow White), went through a divorce. Stewart discussed how the public's reaction to such circumstances was obsolete in light of those events. "We lived in a different time then," she said, criticizing the absurdity of the slut-shaming she had to put up with at the time, reports W Magazine.

4. Soko

In 2016, Soko, a French singer, and Stewart were seen having lunch together in Los Angeles. They shared a few sweet outings but ultimately decided to go their separate paths in May of the same year. The French singer-songwriter and the Snow White and the Huntsman actress first fueled romance rumors while on a romantic trip to Paris. While out and about in Los Angeles, the couple were regularly spotted engaging in public displays of affection. Before the split Soko said, “I’m very, very, very in love and very happy in a relationship,” to W magazine, per US Weekly.

5. Alicia Cargile

After her public breakup with Pattinson, Stewart was said to be seeing Alicia Cargile, her personal assistant. During a 2015 trip to Hawaii, the pair was seen engaging in PDA. Even while they often keep their romance a secret, their relationship's beginning isn't all that mysterious. It seems that the Café Society star and Cargile met at work. They had ups and downs in their relationship, which finally came to an end in 2016. Stewart said in a 2016 interview with Elle, "I think also right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend. We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again."

6. St. Vincent

US Weekly reports that Stewart's invitation to St. Vincent to attend a film festival screening sparked speculations about their romance. Later, they were spotted out and about, including at one of St. Vincent's concerts, as well as at a comedy gig in Los Angeles. When they dated in 2016, St. Vincent had just broken up with Cara Delevingne, and Stewart had just broken up with her on-and-off partner Alicia Cargile. Despite keeping their suspected romance under wraps, the couple made their connection known when they attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund presentation in Los Angeles later in the year. Sadly, their relationship fizzled out quickly, and Stewart later began dating Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.

7. Stella Maxwell

In the latter part of 2016, Stewart began dating Stella Maxwell, a Victoria's Secret model. The couple primarily kept their relationship private. They experienced their fair share of ups and downs, but in December 2018, they were seen holding hands. Despite having demanding work schedules, they reportedly moved in together five months later. When Stewart was spotted in December of the same year in Los Angeles with hairstylist Sara Dinkin, holding hands and grinning, fans began to speculate about a potential breakup, per US Weekly.

Dylan Meyer

In August 2019, amid relationship rumors, Stewart declared her love for screenwriter Dylan Meyer. After dating for two years, Stewart and Meyer announced their engagement in November 2021. The couple frequently posted peeks of their love on social media while attending various Hollywood events together. Despite Stewart's turbulent dating past, it seems like she has found genuine love with her fiancé Dylan Meyer. The actress has navigated the difficulties of dating in the spotlight, embraced her sexuality, and maintained a strict sense of privacy about her personal life.

On November 2, 2021, Stewart excitedly announced during an interview with Howard Stern that she and Meyer had been engaged. To Stewart's astonishment, Meyer had taken the initiative to propose. Stewart playfully said, "It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," She jokingly added that she initially thought she might be the one to propose, but Meyer had other plans.

"So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f***ing so cute," Stewart shared. Even though the proposal's specifics were kept a secret, Stewart later made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she joyously exclaimed that Meyer "knocked it out of the park," reports People.

