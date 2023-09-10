Kristen Stewart shared a surprising secret about how she feels about supernatural phenomena. Well known for playing Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga, Stewart opened up about her experiences with ghosts in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. According to the actress, her sensitivity to unusual energies is unique as she feels she can communicate with a different dimension.

During her interview with Durga Chew-Bosethe, Stewart deep-dived into various facets of her career. While talking about the 2016 mystery film Personal Shopper, Stewart revealed her belief in ghosts. With unexpected candor, she said, "I talk to them. If I'm in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I'm in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, 'No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.'" Stewart declared that she does not ascribe to a limited meaning of the word 'supernatural.' She explained, "Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I'm really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time."

The statement went viral, and what followed were many jokes and comments; some people suggested that it was the reason she was only mostly in eerie and supernatural genres. The Twilight series, which involves a love triangle between a human, a vampire, and a werewolf, also led to numerous jokes on the internet. To some, it seemed fitting that ghosts would become part of her life as well. On the other hand, some other fans were very deeply involved in understanding the meaning behind Stewart's confession. Many commended her for being open and having nothing to hide as she shared her personal experiences with the world.

Vanity Fair also named Stewart a teen star and actor who was treading her path to become an emerging director as she also explored some complex and diverse roles. Director Olivier Assayas consistently praised Stewart's passion and will to work hard in the industry.

"She's not adapting to anything the industry will want her to do or anything an agent in his right mind would ask her to do. She has been protecting herself, and she has been able to do only what she feels is right," Assayas remarked. "I was scared with the places she would go." Stewart has had an amazing appearance in the biopics Seberg and Underwater while she worked for in pre-production for the romantic comedy Happiest Season.

In addition to her upcoming ventures, Stewart was also lauded for her role as Sabina Wilson in the latest adaptation of Charlie's Angels, which hit theaters on November 15, 2019. As Stewart continues to explore diverse roles and showcase her talent, her candid revelation about her connection to the supernatural adds a fascinating layer to her already multifaceted career.

