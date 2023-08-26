Kristen Stewart Said Hollywood Actors are 'Sheltered,' Claims Can Have "Nervous Breakdown"

Who doesn't know Bella Swan? The famous protagonist of the romantic fantasy movie Twilight, Kristen Stewart, pulled off the hard-core role with ease. But, during a 2008 interview as part of the promotion, Stewart referred to actors as "fragile creatures" that are highly "sheltered." She spoke with Chuck The Movieguy about the film and all that being Bella entailed.

The interviewer talked about how Twilight became a phenomenon in the world of fantasy and romance, and it was everywhere. He also discussed the fear of heights and whether Stewart had a problem shooting all those hanging on the tree scenes. She answered, "Yeah, we were on a platform, and we were also on a cliff."

The effects worked well for her, as she added, "The cliff gave the illusion of being in a tree, really like up at the top of the tree, which we weren't." However, it didn't mean there wasn't any hard work. The 33-year-old actress recalled, "There were a couple of days of being attached to the harness."

She also clarified that the script may sound like it's a green screen, but they had no money to do that, so the actors pulled it off in person. The interviewer asked about the wire work, and he'd heard it can be seriously exhausting. Stewart admitted, "Yeah, pressure points and armpits start to kill (while hanging around with the wires)."

Next up was the challenge of shooting in the woods, and they discussed all sorts of creepy creatures like ticks, spiders, blood-sucking insects, and so on. The Snow White and the Huntsman actor exclaimed, "Oh my God, I hate ticks." The interviewer added that some people take their dogs into the woods without checking on the dangerous creatures.

Stewart said, "Yeah, actors are very sheltered. You don't want to freak out the actors." She added, "Because they'll have nervous breakdowns and ruin your whole day of shooting because we're very fragile creatures." Chuck (the host) agreed and mentioned a specific scene where Stewart was lying in the woods, and he cringed.

She nodded, "Yeah, because of spiders and...tics and... bloodsucking creatures." Stewart is renowned for being socially awkward and moody. Her legs sometimes twitch while giving an interview, and due to her nervous tics, she repeats, "Do you know what I mean;" at least eighteen times during the interview.

Twilight was one of Stewart's most successful films. Although Bella Swan seemed disinterested in anything in life and had no ambitions except her lust for vampire Edward Cullen and werewolf Jacob Black, she soon became an inspiration for a generation of young women who were ready to fight for their love.

The young actors didn't realize what phenomenon the movie was until they were mobbed by 6,500 people at a comics convention. The actress talked about her nervousness, "Oh my gosh. It blew my head off. I mean, if I walked out of this hotel" – Claridge's – "obviously I'd be screwed. But in London, I am perfectly fine unless I have a trail of parasites behind me," reported The Guardian.

