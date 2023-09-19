Kristen Stewart has always been a total fashion icon. Her chic ensembles, her androgynous flair, and red carpet looks are ones to reckon with. However, the Twilight actress didn't always have this level of confidence in how she dresses.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Spencer actress opened up about the fact that her choosing to dress in her own way caused a lot of difficulties back in school. Pointing to a picture of herself at 14, Stewart shared how she looks like a boy in her brother's clothes! “I hated school so much,” she says with a shudder. “Look at a picture of me before I was 15. I am a boy. I wore my brother’s clothes, dude!”

Also Read: When Kristen Stewart Opened Up About Her Unique Educational Journey and Real-Life Regrets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Stewart Fan Page 💕🇹🇷 (@kjs_kristen)

Stewart officially quit and signed on for home-schooling after she'd had enough when she was bullied for wearing her brother's clothes. “Not like I cared that much, but I remember being made fun of because I wasn’t wearing Juicy jeans. I didn’t even think about it. I wore my gym clothes. But it’s not like I didn’t care that they made fun of me. It really bothered me. I remember this girl in sixth grade looked at me in the gym and was like, ‘Oh my God! That’s disgusting—you don’t shave your legs!’”

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about dressing as "a total tomboy" and realizing that it may "not be the most normal thing." She really got her feelings hurt by other classmates. "Not all little girls are that way. And it actually really hurt my feelings, like badly. Like, I remember being in the sixth grade [aged 11], and [people would say] 'Kristen looks like a man. You're a boy,' or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified, and embarrassed."

Also Read: Kristen Stewart's Struggle with Fame and Mental Health: A Personal Journey

The scars from these experiences were deep, but she now looks back with a sense of pride, understanding that embracing her individuality was a courageous choice. "Now I look back on it and I'm like, 'Girl, be proud of that'," she revealed in the interview.

“I wanted to look like my older brother when I was younger. I lived in hand-me-downs and was always borrowing his clothes. My earliest fashion memory is cutting up an old pair of Levi's and going to careers day at nursery dressed as a rock star.”- Kristen Stewart#KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/hAr3yejlPA — Who's that lady? (@StenFate) January 27, 2019

Also Read: Kristen Stewart Once Called Herself 'Freak' For Not Handling Her Childhood Fame Well: "Really Hard Time"

The actress even almost quit acting at the age of 9 after one of her auditions went sideways when they thought "she was a boy," per Marie Claire. She revealed, "I auditioned for a year before I got anything, and I told my mom I was kind of over it. I was like, 'I don't want to make you drive around L.A. anymore. If it's not happening, it's not worth it.' They thought I looked like a boy."

But destiny had other plans, as she got the call that would change her life and launch her acting career, leading to the release of her first film. "Literally that day, I got The Safety of Objects, which was my first movie," she shared.

“Look at a picture of me before I was 15. I am a boy. I wore my brother’s clothes, dude!” - Kristen Stewart. pic.twitter.com/kGiOFtpF — charlotte (@CMHinchcliffex) September 22, 2012

More from Inquisitr

When Kristen Stewart Said She Could Communicate With Ghosts, Leaving Everybody Stunned

Here’s Why Kristen Stewart Thinks Her Edgy and Different Style That Shows off Her Personality Is ‘Dope’