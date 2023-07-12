Kristen Bell's Idaho Dinner Photo featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More, Goes Viral

Kristen Bell is renowned for lending her voice to the lovable character 'Anna' from the Frozen franchise but her acting skills have also turned the heads of several fans through the years. From being part of the gifted cast of The Good Place to When In Rome, this actress can truly bring out the best in any role she takes on. Throughout her career, the actress has forged several lifelong connections with whom she proudly calls friends. She decided to share a sweet picture of her buddies on Instagram earlier this week.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, the actress dedicated a post on Instagram which featured a trip to Idaho with her husband. She shared a sweet carousel beginning with her husband, Dax Shephard. The beloved couple posed in front of an amber sky and a rugged mountain range with a rocky trail amid a lush valley. Bell cozied up to her hubby as he softly kissed her on the forehead. Shepard sported a classic white T-shirt followed by a black baseball cap.

Image Source: Instagram | @kristenanniebell

Next on the carousel was a picture of Bell and Shepard's daughter on what appears to be a breathtaking waterfall trail with streams of water trickling down the rocks, and an earl grey sky amid a refreshing scenery. Bell appeared to be wearing a cute yet sporty attire. She donned a lovely tropical top followed by a pair of Avocado shorts and yellow Crocs. And for an extra measure of safety, she wore a red safety vest.

Image Source: Instagram | @kristenanniebell

The highlight of her post was her rustic dinner table with a view of a calm lake surrounded by a few of the biggest names in the entertainment industry besides her family. Stars included Friends alumni Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Ozark actor Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, comedy sensation John Mulaney, Ride Along 2 actress Olivia Munn followed closely by entertainment sensation Jimmy Fallon, and CNN anchor Jake Tapper. The group of friends appeared to be having a hearty time with each other as they enjoyed a meal amid a mystique valley abundant with nature teaming about. Bell captioned the post as "Idaho, chapter 1".

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Fans were ecstatic with happiness in viewing some of the most gifted artists in the entertainment industry all under one sky, closely huddled with each other around the table. Cox was one of the first to respond to the post and she commented on the experience. "So fun!" noted Cox. "Holy c*** that's a table of legends," said an enthusiastic fan. Another fan made an interesting parallel to the famous Oscar selfie that featured a similar array of famous stars.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

"This table rivals The Oscar selfie," added the fan. One more person expressed their excitement about Jennifer Aniston being seated at the dinner table. "Jennifer Aniston casually being at the table gave me a jump scare," added the fan. Other images in the carousel included pictures of Bell and her husband alongside their two adorable daughters whose faces were concealed.

