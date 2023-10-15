Kris Jenner’s Mom ‘Kind of Pimped Out’ Kris in Her Early Teen Years

Kris Jenner is renowned for her iconic presence on the hit reality television series, The Kardashians. Her illuminating personality and humorous demeanor make her one of the most liked personalities in the entertainment industry. Kris in the past has been involved in 2 marriages: Robert Kardashian Sr. and Caitlyn Jenner. Her marriages resulted in a family of 6 whom she’s proudly mothered.

Each of her six children namely, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Rob Kardashian Jr., are well-accomplished in their respective endeavors. Although each of her children claims that she’s been the bane of their success and allegedly count themselves incredibly privileged to have Kris as their mother. Kris was apparently not so lucky herself.

As per a 2017 article by The Sun, Kris’ mum allegedly wanted her to marry into a wealthy family when she was a mere teenager. The article quotes the controversial book titled, The Kardashians: An American Drama, authored by Jerry Oppenheimer about Kris and her mother, Mary Jo. According to Oppenheimer, a high school friend of Mary Jo, namely, Joan Zimmerman, Jo was “kind of pimping her [Kris] out.” This was perhaps a reference to the momager’s infamous relationship with professional Golf player Cesar Sanudo. As per sources at the time, Sanudo was ten years older than Kris; their age gap is what led to another controversy.

Although at the time, things between Sanudo and Kris may seem to have been working, their relationship allegedly fizzled out shortly after she first laid eyes on her first husband, Robert. Like Sanudo, he too was well-settled financially given, that he was the son of a successful and influential meat packing company owner. In addition to this, Robert was possibly one of the most desired bachelors in the Beverly Hills vicinity.

The two first set their sights on each other at a horse racing track; perhaps love at first sight. That was where their love story seemingly began. Shortly after meeting, the two even briefly split while they were dating, but were able to rekindle their romance. In the year 1978, the two decided to take the next step in their relationship: marriage. And they did so in a lovely all-white wedding. Shortly after they went on to become a family of six when they welcomed four children - Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Robert Jr.

Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end after Kris’ alleged affair with LA Heat soccer player Todd Waterman came to light. Her relationship with Waterman was another that received much criticism due to the fact that she was 11 years older than him. Robert and Kris’ relationship took one final curtain call later that year, they both went on to meet different people. After the divorce was finalized, Robert went on to marry his second wife, Pearson, while Kris married Caitlyn Jenner who was known as ‘Bruce’ at the time.

