Kris Jenner Convinced Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Set Up by Her Kids is Ratings Gold’: Source

The Kardashian-Jenner family has always been in the center of the spotlight. Recently, the light is glowing on the love life of Kim Kardashian. The unique thing about this part is that her own kids are playing the role of Cupid. The inside sources suggest that Kardashian is fully relying on her kid this time. She knows that the idea may sound odd to some but this might help her find her next partner because, according to her, this is a great idea. "Some people in Kim's circle think this is pretty creepy and weird, but she thinks it's totally cute and doesn't see why she shouldn't give it a shot," an insider revealed. Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, is all for it as it could boost the ratings for their reality show as well.

43-year-old Kardashian has had her share of high-profile relationships. This includes being married three times, ending with her headline-grabbing divorce with Kanye West. Her last public romance was with comedian Pete Davidson. As such, speaking about Jenner's vision, the source spilled, "She loves this as a storyline in the show and was the one who told Kim she should make a point to publicize it since she knew it would get everyone talking."

Kim Kardashian's kids want her to find a man ASAP. #DishFam, who should she date next? #dishnation pic.twitter.com/uv2ez5weq2 — Dish Nation (@DishNation) August 20, 2024

"Kris is a marketing genius and knows what will bring in the viewers and Kim getting set up by her kids is ratings gold in her view." Kardashian is the mother of four children with ex-husband West: North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5). For many, her kids are way too young to judge a potential partner, but Kardashian thinks they can handle the task. "Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise," the insider shared, as per Life & Style Magazine.

It also seems as though Kardashian's kids are eager to help; they're not just throwing out random suggestions either. "They're so particular. They make lists," Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. She added, "Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I'm like, 'If you only knew.'"

Suffice it to say that Kardashian's approach is unique; she's not interested in dating apps or matchmakers. "She figures her kids know who's appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker could," the source explained, as per OK! Magazine. "Kim would rather take their advice about who to date than go on some dating website like Raya."

Kim Kardashian takes son Saint to see Real Madrid play in Spain after saying her kids want her to date an athlete. pic.twitter.com/h1JejX0t6M — Sourav Mandal🎖️ (@svmandal7) August 24, 2024

But not everyone is on board with this plan. Kardashian's sisters are very skeptical about it. They're "all giving her major side-eye over this plan," according to the insider. But Jenner's enthusiasm may overshadow any concerns her other daughters have. Kardashian herself is pretty excited about this plan, even if she's not ready to act on it just yet. On The Tonight Show, she admitted, "It's so funny because my kids try to set me up. They're ready now, and I'm not."