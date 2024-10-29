Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Steals the Show With A Simple Yet Genius Halloween Costume

The Kardashians are known for their extravagant Halloween parties featuring elaborate costume themes. Keeping with the tradition, Khloé Kardashian played the perfect aunt for the Kardashian-Jenner kids and threw a fun pumpkin-decorating party on Sunday, October 20. She shared several videos and snaps on her Instagram stories and Snapchat throughout the event. As per People, she captioned the post, "Come inside my 2024 cousin's pumpkin party!" While most of the kids were dressed in identical skeleton onesies, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-Scott Disick's son Reign completely stole the show with his 'nobody' look.

In a cute video shared by Khloé, she can be seen asking Reign what he's dressed as, and he responds, "No one." "You look like a legend," the reality star could then be heard saying from behind the camera. "The legend, Reign Disick everyone," she added in text over the video. According to People, Reign casually rocked black sweatpants, a red Balenciaga hoodie, and two heavy statement silver chains around his neck. The 9-year-old changed his formerly bleached buzzcut to brunette, wavy hair to finish off his appearance.

Inside Khloé Kardashian’s ‘cousins pumpkin party’ for Kardashian–Jenner kids: Slime-making station, candy wall and more https://t.co/hKEb0fCRo7 pic.twitter.com/wrtA4ZRldz — Page Six (@PageSix) October 21, 2024

Reign was seated at the treat table, staring calmly at his aunt as she recorded him in another adorable video. "I mean...," Khloé wrote and added a laughing emoji overlay to the video. Apart from this, the 40-year-old mother of two was seen in one photo clutching the hand of her 6-year-old daughter True while carrying her 2-year-old son named Tatum. For the spooky celebration, the three of them wore cute matching skeleton-themed attire.

Another picture showed Khloé posing with her 5-year-old nephew Psalm West, who was also dressed as a skeleton, and her mother Kris Jenner, who was costumed as Snow White. A second image offered viewers a sneak peek at the Cake Gourmet Sugar Service Halloween-themed sweet delicacies that were available. "My mom showed up as Snow White! I thought one of my sisters hired a Disney Princess, but no... it was @krisjenner," Khloé wrote, adding red, blue, and yellow heart emojis.

Khloé Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Arturo Holmes)

In addition, she thanked Mr. Jack O'Lantern for providing the gorgeous pumpkin displays for the event. Allowing fans to witness the crazy Halloween decorations in advance, her videos also showcased the Kardashian-Jenner kids playing with blue slime. "It's not a party without the slime," Khloé wrote over a video, adding a ghost emoji. "Slime is always at our parties and the kids never get tired of it. We always try to incorporate new stuff, but slime wins every time... right, True?" she questioned her daughter on Snapchat. Among other fun activities for the children, there were stations for pumpkin decorating and canvas painting as well; clearly, the Kardashian star spared no expense when it came to entertaining the kids this year.