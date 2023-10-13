Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Throwback Halloween Decor Pics of Her and The Kardashians

Halloween has always been a time for families to get creative and show off their scary side. The Kardashian-Jenner family, known for their lavish parties, is no exception. This year, Khloe Kardashian turned to social media to post some stunning images of the Kardashian family's previous Halloween decorations, offering followers a peek inside their outstanding displays as well as her own macabre additions.

The first throwback in her picture series on Snapchat was arguably the eeriest too. Khloe shared snapshots from Kim's extravagant spooky display last year, featuring everything a Halloween spectacle should have: Mummies, skeletons, hands, skulls—you name it, the SKIMS founder had it.

Also Read: Blac Chyna Slammed Kylie Jenner for Taking her Daughter Dream on This Ride Without Her Permission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Videos (fanpage) (@kardashantube)

"I decided to do a skeleton theme," Kim explained at the time of her Halloween plan while showcasing two massive bone-covered trees she had custom-made for the front yard. Two groups of hooded figures huddled around a bonfire flanked both sides of the main path. Kardashian's "favorite part" was a collection of hand molds protruding from the earth as corpses resurrected, which Khloe featured, along with the catacomb-style archway wall made entirely of skulls!

The reality personality revealed that she held a "molding party" to cast the hands of "everyone we know," including her children, nieces and nephews, close friends, and even her chef, reports POPSUGAR. Khloe then featured Kylie's macabre display from "a couple of years ago," which featured a skeleton sitting up with candles, presumably like the skeleton was performing a seance. The display was frightening, to say the least!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: The Kardashians Address Israeli-Palestinian Conflict After Kylie's Deleted Post and Online Backlash

Khloe also showcased Kourtney's Halloween theme, acknowledging that Kourt's displays are always the best! The decorations from 2021 were both grand and terrifying. Kourtney had placed two massive skeletons at the entrance to her house. Inside, she displayed scary pumpkins with skeletal faces, as well as a cobweb-covered dining table, white candles, and little pumpkins.

She then featured something of her own! This year, Khloe revealed, was her responsibility to spruce things up for Halloween. She ended up making everything "cute" instead of scary. One image displays the stunning doorway to Khloe's $17 million property. Several black witch hats hung from the archway above her front door, which she acknowledged was the only thing slightly scary about the whole display! The door was also encircled by pumpkins of various sizes and colors, including white, black, and orange.

Also Read: When Kardashians Sued Robert Kardashian Sr's Widow Ellen Pearson Over His 'Secret Diary' For $500,000

In 2022, the Good American creator admitted in an Instagram Story that Halloween is "my least favorite" holiday, but she's working hard to love it more, reports Life&Style Magazine. That year, she'd waited until the last minute to hang silver mylar balloons with the words "Happy Halloween" encircled by black balloon bats on a kitchen wall. “Kylie commented yesterday on how surprised she was I have Halloween decorations up. So, I’m trying but ugh, I’m ready for Christmas,” she revealed on Instagram. This year, however, it seems she's turning the tide as the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to put up decorations!

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian's Big Revelation, She Has a Huge Crush on John F. Kennedy Jr.

Who Among the Kardashians Tips Well and Who Doesn’t?