Kourtney Kardashian appears to have subtly criticized her well-known siblings for their social media activity and reactions while she underwent emergency surgery due to pregnancy complications. Following the revelation of why her husband, Travis Barker, hurried back from his band's European tour, the sisters initially remained quiet on social media. Gradually, they began to post new content, but instead of expressing sympathy or offering thoughts and prayers, they shared concert snapshots and provocative images as they usually do.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Also Read: When Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Adorably Told Them to Quiet Down at Grammy Awards

Fans took note of what they perceived as a lack of empathy. Now, it appears that Kourtney is expressing her thoughts on the matter as well. In an Instagram story, the 44-year-old shared a Bible passage that could be seen as a commentary on her family's opulent lifestyle. The message contains a mention of a "godlike privilege" given to certain individuals. It also cautions that "apart from me, you can do nothing."

While Kourtney was in the hospital, her family members, including sisters Kim and Khloe and their mother Kris Jenner, were spotted enjoying themselves at a Beyonce concert over the weekend and earlier this week. None of them have made any public remarks regarding Kourtney's health scare. The founder of Poosh, who has since returned home and is recuperating, discussed her harrowing visit to the emergency room on Wednesday, September 6. Observant followers believe she subtly addressed her sisters in her statement, highlighting that she expressed gratitude only to Kris for her support while not acknowledging any of her siblings, per The US Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Besides a straightforward black and white photograph of her clasping hands with her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney posted on Instagram, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock." Blink-182 made an announcement on the band's official X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, stating that "due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States." As a consequence, three of their UK performances were postponed.

Also Read: This Is What Beyoncé Texted Channing Tatum After Their Epic ‘Lip-Sync Battle’ in 2016

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

She continued: "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear." She continued, "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Also Read: When Beyoncé Opened Up About Her Dietary Struggles To Keep the Weight Off: 'Tired of Quick Fixes'

More from Inquisitr

Beyoncé is Emotional As Diana Ross Serenades Her With a Heartfelt Rendition of “Happy Birthday”

Beyonce Was Once Blown Away by the Rendition of ‘Halo’ by a Fan at Her Concert And Stopped Performance