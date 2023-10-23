Despite their ongoing family feud, Kourtney Kardashian set aside her differences with her sister, Kim Kardashian, to celebrate her 43rd birthday. Kourtney took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to honor Kim's big day with a throwback photo of the pair. "Happy happy birthday to my first sister," Kourtney captioned the nostalgic snap. She went on to thank Kim "for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas."

Kourtney also poked fun at their infamously volatile sisterly dynamic, joking about the 'hair pulling, nail digging' fights they used to have in high school that were even more intense than their spats shown on reality TV. "The joys of sisterhood," Kourtney quipped, making light of their explosive clashes. So, while tensions still apparently remain between the famous siblings, Kourtney was able to put their disagreements aside for a day in order to celebrate Kim's birthday with a sweet social media tribute. The post highlighted their long shared history as sisters, both good and bad.

In addition to her playful Instagram message, Kourtney Kardashian also posted some wholesome throwback photos of the sisters as kids. However, the heavily pregnant Kourtney was unable to attend Kim's celebrity-filled birthday bash, as she has been put on bed rest, according to Pedestrian TV.

Kim expressed gratitude for her loving circle of friends in an Instagram post following her birthday celebrations. "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨," she wrote. "Thank you for all the birthday love. And Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic 🎂," Kim concluded, promising her sister a cozy celebration together while Kourtney is on bed rest. Hence, it appears as though the sisters have switched their conflict to 'standby mode' for Kim's big day.

Though Kim and Kourtney have had major conflicts recently, they seem to have moved past their feud for now, as per Page Six. Kourtney admitted during the season 4 premiere of their Hulu show that they both 'said things we're not proud of.' The Poosh founder continued, "But anyone who has sisters or siblings knows the dynamic. You could get into a crazy fight and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything is all good."

So, despite the harsh words exchanged, Kourtney emphasized that she and Kim share the complex bond of sisters. They are able to fight intensely but then bounce back, texting playfully as if nothing happened. While their relationship is sure to have more ups and downs, the sisters have put this particular feud to bed for the moment. Kourtney acknowledged they can overcome conflicts through the deep family connection they share.

