Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Crying for the Past 2 Days as She Hasn't Seen Her Kids Penelope & Reign in Emotional Post

Kourtney Kardashian got sentimental while documenting her rock tour with husband, Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. The mom-of-three shared that she has been missing her kids with an emotional post on her Instagram story. The Poosh founder revealed that her heart aches as she couldn't hold them tight and that she has been crying two days straight since she hasn't seen them for over 10 days.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Sharing a sweet memory from their Coachella trip, the picture showcases Kourtney along with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 8-year-old son, Reign, having a good time. She captioned the snap, "Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever. Cried for the past 2 days. Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

The Hulu star also posted a carousel of snaps showcasing Penelope and Reign enjoying the Coachella music festival. Reminiscing the 'happy time with her kids' she captioned the post, "Remember Coachella? I've had some time on the tour bus."

According to The U.S. Sun, Kourtney has been posting updates from her leg of the Blink-182 rock band tour. She posted a series of random pictures on her Instagram feed, one of them featured Barker and her kissing on stage with a massive crowd in the background.

Another snap showcased a mirror selfie with the reality star wearing a risqué outfit and posing in a public restroom, a third picture showed her backstage with Kim pouting for a selfie. The Barker couple can also be seen touring landmarks and tourist attractions including the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

Kourtney and Kim seem to be enjoying the rock concerts despite their ongoing feud as showcased on their reality show, The Kardashians. In a previous clip from the popular show, Kourtney was seen accusing Kim of using her 'Italian wedding' as a business opportunity. Kim was seen asking, "She's mad at me?"

"She felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her," Kendall shares with her sister Kylie Jenner. Kim is then seen discussing the issue with Khloe, who explains that Kourtney has been "livid" about the whole situation. "I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn't have been more mindful," Kim admits to Khloe in the clip.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

"I said 'Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding,'" Kim explained. "I see both sides," Kendall admits while Kylie agrees. Kourtney however didn't seem to be convinced about Kim's intentions. "People think it's a misunderstanding. It's not. It's who she is to her core," Kourtney admits during the confessional. Season 3 of the reality show dropped on Hulu and the controversies between the two sisters just can't seem to die down.