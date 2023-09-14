Kourtney Has Issues With Sister Kim Kardashian, Calls Her a 'Witch' in 'The Kardashians' New Trailer

The recently released trailer for the upcoming fourth season of 'The Kardashians' promises an abundance of drama, with a particular focus on the ongoing tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. In the previous season, viewers witnessed a growing conflict between the two sisters. This feud erupted when Kim became involved in curating a collection for Dolce & Gabbana. This move didn't sit well with Kourtney, as she had previously worked with the fashion house for her Italian wedding to Travis Barker, per E! News.

While the last season did show Kourtney and Kim engaging in conversations to address their issues, the sneak peek from the episodes airing on September 12th suggests that their reconciliation may not be as wholesome and loving as previously thought. The teaser hints at lingering animosity and unresolved conflicts between the two siblings, setting the stage for more drama and intense moments in the upcoming season.

The teaser kicks off with a visibly uncomfortable Kim Kardashian, aged 42, and her elder sister Kourtney, aged 44, seated together during their confessionals. “Do you think people are going to be surprised to see you two together?” a producer asked. The feuding sisters averted their gazes from one another and exchanged eye rolls. “There has been a lot of tension. It has been hard to watch people talking about you. I don’t feel understood,” Kourtney said in a voiceover.

In one scene from the trailer, a tense phone conversation unfolds between Kim and the pregnant reality star. “Are you happy? You’re a different person and you hate us,” Kim raised her voice during the phone conversation with her older sibling. “You think things and then get riled up!” the boss of KKW Beauty said with a sigh. Kourtney refused to tolerate it and yelled at Kim: “You’re just a witch! And I hate you!”

In a distinct scene, their sister Khloé, aged 39, informed momager Kris Jenner that her older sisters were 'still going at it.' The camera then cut to a shocked Kris, aged 67, who didn't seem to believe that her daughters were at each other's throats once again. "STOP!" exclaimed the businesswoman as she gasped at the Good American co-owner.

In another part of the teaser, catwalk queen Kendall Jenner, aged 27, addresses the viewers by stating, "People think they have us all figured out. But things are not always how they seem.” Kylie Jenner, her younger sister at 26, playfully scolds the model for not embracing life more. She humorously remarks, “These are our years Kendall! I’m 25 and you’re like 30."

The makeup mogul had already had two children, Stormi and Aire, and even achieved billionaire status before turning 25. However, Kendall promptly corrects her sister, saying, "I'm 27!" Kylie responds in a calm tone, "You're pretty much 30." The clip then highlights Kourtney's expanding belly and the moment she made her pregnancy announcement during a Blink-182 concert in June with her husband, Travis Barker, marking the arrival of their first child.

