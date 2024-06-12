King Charles, Yearns For a Closer Bond With Archie and Lilibet, Not 'Content' With Video Calls

As King Charles III battles cancer, he has expressed a strong desire to build a closer bond with his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet. With Prince Harry living in Montecito, California, Charles is restricted to video calls. Insiders have revealed that the 75-year-old monarch remains unhappy with these occasional interactions. He's only met five-year-old Archie a few times and his two-year-old sister, Lilibet, just once. A source shared, "The King is committed to being present in all of his grandchildren's lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call."

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Christopher Furlong

Earlier this month, on June 4, Lilibet turned three. According to The Mirror, Harry and Meghan Markle threw a lavish birthday party that close friends and celebs attended— an invitation for the royal family was not extended. Insiders shared that Charles sent the young princess a lovely card. Lilibet has traveled to the United Kingdom once, in June 2022, for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Her first birthday was celebrated during this trip, which also turned out to be the only occasion Charles spent some time with her.

If Charles cared about Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet, he wouldn't have evicted them from Frogmore Cottage, the house Harry+Meghan restaured with love & their own money.

He is using Archie & Lili's name to create diversion from his other son's missing wife. #ShameOnKC3 — Agathe de Lili (@AgathedeLili) June 10, 2024

Sources close to the Royals shared that the King plans to gift a unique present to Lilibet when the conflict with Harry gets resolved. “King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet's birthday so he sent a gift along with a message...He gave Prince George [eldest child of William] a beautiful handmade wooden swing with George’s name carved on it, and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet, but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down,” Tom Quinn, a royal author, stated. Queen Camilla's also pushing him to be more dedicated to prioritizing familial relationships, as per Ok! Magazine.

Kings Charles III kicked Archie and Lilibet out of their UK home and is still refusing to provide them with security. He's just trying to get those who care about the Sussexes riled up and not talking about Kate Middleton being missing since Dec '23 + Camilla PB's bad manners. — Cynical Crayon (@cynicalrusk) June 10, 2024

“Rather than go for a low-key celebration, Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lilibet’s third birthday. Hugely expensive presents have been ruled out, but the couple’s mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy, who is just a few months older than Lilibet,” Quinn said. He added, “One of Harry’s old Army friends said ‘Harry knew they wouldn’t come, anyway, and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there. But he is really sad that [Prince] Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues,’” as per Marie Clair.

Charles is rumored to be a devoted grandfather. His grandchildren fondly call him, 'Grandpa Wales'. He was the first royal family member to visit the Lindo Wing of the hospital in 2013, during the birth of Prince George. Sources reveal that he also reads Harry Potter books for his wife, Camilla's grandchildren. She told the Daily Mail, "And he does all the voices because he is a brilliant mimic."