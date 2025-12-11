King Charles Honors Ex-Addict Billionaire Hans Rausing With Title of Knight Bachelor

King Charles honored the former addict turned billionaire, Hans Rausing, with one of Britain’s most prestigious honors, the title of Knight Bachelor. After overcoming a serious drug addiction, Rausing turned to philanthropy.

During his years of addiction, he was caught in a controversy where his wife’s dead body was found in their home while he was in a two-month drug binge. When his wife Eva Louise Kemeny died, he was devastated by the loss and turned to drugs even more than before.

His wife died from heart failure and drug use in 2012. She died at 48, leaving Hans in a state of mental anguish. When the police discovered her body, she was wrapped in bed linen and garbage bags.

Today, Sir Hans Rausing was made a Knight Bachelor by HRH King Charles at an investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle. He was honoured with a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours List in June 2025 for services to the Arts. Read more here: https://t.co/eGjFtXkjhV pic.twitter.com/q8DnVxoWJd — The Julia Rausing Trust (@JuliaRTrust) December 9, 2025



She was found under a duvet, in a disheveled room in their six-floor mansion. The officers confirmed the place was full of syringes and other drug paraphernalia. The case came to light after police stopped Rausing for driving under the influence.

He was in a long battle in rehab, battling addiction. Moreover, he was also sentenced to ten months in jail since he did not provide a lawful burial for his wife. An additional sentence of 2 months’ suspension of his driver’s license was also given for driving under the influence of drugs.

The couple’s struggles left their four children in the care of Sigrid, Hans’s sister. His first wife’s death may have been a wake-up call for him. Later, he married Julia, who also helped him rebuild his life.



They both founded the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust, donating $133 million in a year to British charities. They also gave $22.5 million to emergency charities during the COVID-19 pandemic. His second wife passed away in April 2024, suffering from cancer at 63.

Hans, who is the grandson of Ruben Rausing, received the title at Windsor Castle on December 9 for his massive donations. He said, “I am deeply humbled to receive this prestigious honor. It is as much a tribute to her work and legacy as it is to me,” upon receiving the title.