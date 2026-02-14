King Charles Broke Royal Coronation Rules

Queen Elizabeth II’s death marked a major change of era. As her eldest son, King Charles III, took the reins as monarch, the 77-year-old drew attention for breaking away from several traditions. As the 40th monarch to reign from Buckingham Palace, Charles III’s coronation in 2023 was not just a lavish affair reflecting opulence at every turn. Insiders also noticed several important changes in his coronation compared with the one that marked Queen Elizabeth II’s accession.

For starters, both coronations took place at Westminster Abbey. The historic church, standing since 1066, has served as the backdrop for several British coronations. But 70 years after Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony, her son Charles incorporated notable changes. One of them included formally crowning his wife, Camilla, as queen during the same ceremony.

Tow years ago today, King Charles III was crowned king of the UK at Westminster Abbey, 8 months after his accession to the throne and 70 years after the coronation of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II —Crowning moment || 2023 vs 1953 pic.twitter.com/jjpCxm6rfg — old royalty👑 (@oldroyalty1) May 6, 2025

King Charles III’s personal life has often been under scrutiny. From his tumultuous divorce from his first wife, Princess Diana, to his long-publicized relationship with Camilla while still married, his private affairs have frequently made headlines. Ultimately, however, Charles appeared determined to formally recognize Camilla’s role within the monarchy. When he succeeded his mother as king, Camilla received the title of queen consort.

The situation differed during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. Her husband, Prince Philip, pledged allegiance to her on that day, but he was neither crowned king nor given the title of King Philip.

Another major difference between the two coronations was the guest list. About 8,000 guests attended Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 ceremony. In contrast, King Charles III’s guest list was significantly smaller, with approximately 2,300 attendees. Reports suggested he wanted a more streamlined and modern ceremony. Additionally, Charles invited leaders and representatives from various religious faiths, reflecting a broader emphasis on diversity.

When Queen Elizabeth II succeeded her father after his sudden death, her 1953 coronation was televised — a groundbreaking moment at the time. The historic event was extensively documented by the U.K. National Archives. In Charles’ case, however, the event unfolded in the digital age, with real-time coverage across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

One cannot forget Prince William’s active presence during King Charles III’s coronation. It was in stark contrast to Queen Elizabeth’s when Charles was all but four years old. His famous photos in the archives reveal the now-monarch looking absolutely done and fed up over the day’s events as his mother ascended the throne. Replacing young Charles on coronation day was his adult son, Prince William, who pledged allegiance to his father and new monarch. Meanwhile, Charles’ secondborn, Prince Harry, seemed to be completely sidelined from the event.

Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, 1953 On 2 June 1953, 72 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II was Crowned Queen of the UK, 16 months after her accession to the throne. She was the 39th English/British monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey pic.twitter.com/mm2fo2qRQZ — old royalty👑 (@oldroyalty1) June 2, 2025

Another major difference between Queen Elizabeth II’s and King Charles III’s coronation was the ceremonial procession . In 1953, the late queen’s procession took a longer five-mile route through a path thronged by spectators on either side. Her route had crossed iconic spots of Hyde Park and Oxford Circus.

In contrast, the royal procession during the time of King Charles disappointed a lot of people eager to see the new monarch. His planned route was even less than 2 miles. Additionally, Charles boarded the Diamond Jubilee Coach for the ceremony and not the traditional Gold State Coach used by his mother, as he started from Westminster Abbey.