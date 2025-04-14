King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark 20 Years Together—Here’s the Unusual Setup That Keeps Them Happy

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s hearts have grown fonder because of distance. The couple, who have been married for two decades, follows a peculiar arrangement that has led to such a successful marriage.

Charles and Camilla were married on April 9, 2005. The civil ceremony took place at the Windsor Guildhall, and a marriage blessing ceremony was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle afterward.

Prince William and Harry were both present at the ceremony to celebrate their father’s special day. Camilla’s children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, who she shares with her first marriage, were also in attendance.

The happy couple marked 20 years of marriage a few days ago. The royal couple decided to spend their 20th wedding anniversary by flying off to Italy for a 4-day tour.

Helena Chard, who is a photographer and broadcaster, has a good guess as to what could be the reason behind the 20-year-old’s happy marriage. In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Chard speculated about how the couple’s peculiar sleeping arrangement could be the reason for their happy marriage.

“They have also sussed out the best sleeping arrangements,” the photographer shared. She went on to explain how, at ​​Clarence House, Charles and Camilla have their “own bedrooms” and a shared bedroom as well. Clarence House is located in Westminster and is one of the many royal residences.

Chard elaborated on how the living arrangement aligns perfectly with the couple’s personalities. “They are both independent people,” she began. The photographer noted how the couple detests living out of “each other’s pockets.”

According to the broadcaster, Charles and Camilla prefer their time apart from each other. “Camilla enjoys time with her many friends and family, and Charles values private work and creative time,” Chard added.

Helena noted how the couple had known each other since they were “very young” and are “great friends.” She added, “There is no competitive edge between King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

The couple is also known for spending quality time together at their countryside residences. One of the houses that the royal family owns is Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Charles bought the house in 1980 through the Duchy of Cornwall.

The gardens of this particular royal residence are open to the public. So if you are someone who is keen on visiting the place, you can purchase a ticketed tour. Camilla’s real estate portfolio also has a few stunning properties, like the Ray Mill House. The Queen consort bought the house in 1996 following her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles.

According to The Sun’s report, the house has a swimming pool as well as a river. The grounds also have a stable for the horses. The house serves as a gathering place for Camilla’s children and her grandkids.